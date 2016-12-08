10 Things We've Cherished About Our First 10 Years

1. The many friends we've made along the way.



2. Every compliment and every referral. They are always appreciated...

3. As are the hundreds of Travel With Style photos from all around the globe.

4. Highlighting the most inspiring Carroll Dragons across athletics, academics and the arts.

5. All 139 Covers (especially the two featuring our pride and joy and the June 2012 cover painted by Peter Max).

6. Presenting our annual community impact award to the most accomplished and deserving Southlake residents....

7. And bestowing the first award to Brian Stebbins.

8. Doing our part to help Southlake Residents Charities and Local Business Thrive.

9. Watching our magazine and family grow in Southlake.

10. Living and working so close to what we love.