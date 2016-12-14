Skip to main content

Join Southlake Style for Special Screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Dec 14, 2016 10:06AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

It’s time to rebel … and to give back. Southlake Style is hosting a special holiday screening of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” to benefit the GRACE Christmas Cottage. Donate $10 or more per ticket, and you’ll get a seat at Harkins Theatres Southlake for our private screening on Sunday, December 18. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; the film begins at 2 p.m. Click here to reserve your seat.

The film is a story in which a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. “This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves,” according to LucasFilm PR.

Watch the original-trilogy magic unfold on the big screen, and know you’re doing your part in real life to impact the lives of those in need. Proceeds from the screening go toward the GRACE Christmas Cottage, where families facing financial hardship can select unique presents while preserving their family’s dignity.

May the force of Christmas goodwill be with you! Reserve your seat here

 


Check out the official trailer for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Rogue One

