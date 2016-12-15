Solis Mammography Launches 2016 Give the Gift of Health Campaign

Dec 15, 2016 08:33AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth Facebook page

’Tis the season of giving, and this year Solis Mammography, the nation’s largest independent provider of breast imaging services, will give a $10 donation to select Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) Chapters with its Give the Gift of Health campaign for every mammogram (2-D or 3-D) scheduled and completed by December 31, 2016.

“We’re so excited to launch Solis Mammography’s Give the Gift of Health campaign, which benefits children with significant health challenges by allowing their parents and caregivers to be close by at a nearby Ronald McDonald House,” said James Polfreman, president and CEO of Solis Mammography, in a press release. “We understand the peace of mind that being together brings to a family in need, most especially during the holiday time of year.”

In order to participate in Solis Mammography’s Give the Gift of Health campaign, appointments must be scheduled and completed in the month of December at any Solis Mammography location.

Connie Oliver, vice president of marketing and client relations for Solis Mammography, stated, “We understand the holidays are a hectic time of year for most women. For that reason, we wanted to offer a bit of extra incentive to hopefully help women carve out time for themselves by taking care of their own breast health. In doing so, they not only help themselves but also a child in need. That’s the spirit of the holiday we hope to capture with this campaign.”

Visit SolisMammo.com for more information.