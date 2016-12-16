December Issue Preview Party
Dec 16, 2016 03:29PM, Published by Dia, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today
Lone Star Christmas is back and features several acres of indoor gardens transformed into a magic...
Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...
Vetro Glassblowing Studio and Gallery, located in historic downtown Grapevine, is “heating up” th...
Blue Pomegranate Gallery's Annual Ornament Show is THIS WEEKEND, Saturday (10am-7pm) and Sunday (...
DECEMBER 19TH - DECEMBER 24TH It's DOUBLE Bucks Week! For every $50 you spend in stores this wee...
It's BOGO Days at E.Leigh's! Just in time for the Holidays - Shop new arrivals with our Buy One, ...
The Gaylord Texan Resort brings the magic of a winter wonderland indoors with its annual ICE! exh...
More than 4 million lights twinkle in this drive-through holiday attraction. Visitors can hop out...
Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway
The 2016 Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway is a 1 1/2 mile light park with over 500 amazing ...
Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are ...
Celebrate the holidays with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra when Daniel Black leads the orchest...
Enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner buffet to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. Dinner also feature...
What’s cooler than vinyl records and great beer? Nothing. Grab your favorite album and come down ...
Celebrate the holidays with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra when Daniel Black leads the orchest...
