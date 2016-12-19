Get a Jump on New Year’s Eve at Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Dec 19, 2016 07:10AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via AT&T Performing Arts Center Facebook page

Send 2016 off with a bang (and well before your kids’ bedtimes) at Reliant Lights Your Holidays: New Year’s Eve Edition. The free concert and fireworks spectacular is timed early for families—festivities run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on December 31 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus.

Come enjoy performances by A.B. Quintanilla y Elektro Kumbia, the cast of The Book of Mormon, the Dallas Tap Dazzlers accompanied by the James Madison High School Drum Line, the South Grand Prairie High School Ballet Folklorico, Studio One Dance Center’s elite competition team, and a dazzling fireworks display in Elaine D. and Charles A. Sammons Park.

“This is really a great, family-friendly opportunity for parents to bring their kids out to celebrate the New Year with music and fireworks, and still have them safely back home and in bed by 9 p.m.,” said Doug Curtis, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, in a press release.

The Center’s annual holiday event, Reliant Lights Your Holidays, was originally scheduled for December 3 but postponed due to poor weather.

For more event information, visit attpac.org/reliantlights.



