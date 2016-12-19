Former Southlake Standout Leads Texas to NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals
Dec 19, 2016 09:35AM, Published by Kevin, Categories: Today, Dragon Pride
The final score was 21-25, 19-25, 25-18, 21-25, giving sixth-seeded Stanford its seventh national title. It was its first since 2004, and the win ties Penn State for the most national titles in tournament history.
The Longhorns came in to the match as the fourth seed and finished 27-5 on the season. McCoy registered 15 digs, four assists and an ace in the match. She played all 32 matches this year in 116 sets. She finished the year with 459 digs, 102 assists, 20 aces and one kill, resulting in 21 total points.
During her time at Texas, she has earned honors on the 2015 All-Big 12 Second Team, 2015 Academic All-Big 12 First Team, 2015 Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Big 12 All-Freshman team in 2014, and named to the All-Tournament Team for the 26 West Longhorn Classic in 2014.
In 2013, McCoy helped Carroll to a 44-1 record that included a perfect 14-0 mark in district play. She also led the Lady Dragons to 2012 Texas 5A District and Area Championships and was named the All-District Defensive MVP.
women's volleyball Cat McCoy national championships