Southlake Homes for Sale: Secluded Back Yard Living Area Overlooks Estate Lot With Horses

Dec 20, 2016 08:44AM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

310 Silverwood Circle. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Gallery: Southlake Homes Report - Dec. 20, 2016 [5 Images] Click any image to expand.

Looking for a new home in your favorite city, or looking to move to Southlake soon? We've got you covered. These homes range in price from $379,900 to $1,299,000, as featured on realtor.com. Search for these homes on realtor.com for more photos and a full list of features.

1. 310 Silverwood Court ($590,000; pictured above) - Serene Timarron beauty in Carroll ISD. 4-3-3 Located in the Back of the Established Highlands Neighborhood. Beautiful Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Center Island, Tons of Gorgeous Granite Counter Space and an Abundance of Cabinetry. Rich Wood Floors, Neutral Paint and So Much More! Swing garage. Master Suite Plus Second Bedroom Downstairs. Upstairs has 2 More Bedrooms and Bonus Room. Secluded Back Yard Living Area includes Fireplace, Deep Covered Patio and Overlooks Estate Lot with Horses.
1206 Scenic Drive. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

2. 1206 Scenic Drive ($379,900) - Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to live right next to Carroll Elementary in Texas’ #1 school district for under $400K. Spacious open-plan kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cabinets galore. Beautiful hardwood floor in second living area. Backyard is an entertainer’s paradise with a sparkling pool, stone patios, and plenty of space to run and play. Sellers are going overseas and the house is priced to sell fast “as is.”

400 Alexandria Circle. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

3. 400 Alexandria Circle ($890,000) - Wow amazing Southlake home with rich hardwoods on first floor & second floor. Transitional style kitchen totally updated. Updated master bath and secondary bathrooms-baths up have granite counter and custom closet systems. The media room is ready for the kids to watch their favorite movie. Private back yard with sparkling pool & a gated drive area large enough for use as sports court for the kids. Brand new roof being installed next week with all new gutters. This home is in a perfect location with easy access to schools, shopping & DFW airport. Do not miss out will not last long. Meticulously maintained home ready to move in no updating needed on this one. The perfect home just in time for Christmas.

508 Rancho Laredo Trail. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

4. 508 Rancho Laredo Trail ($1,299,000) - Open enrollement to Carroll ISD. Beautiful hatfield custom home in the cliffs of Clariden Ranch subdivision of Southlake. 5bedroom, 5full bathroom, 1half bathroom, gourmet kitchen with wolf range and sub-zero refrigerator, private master with coffee bar, downstairs media, exercise room, wine room, upstairs gameroom, and upstairs kitchen with sink and mini refrigerator. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information in this listing.

1213 Powder River Trail. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

5. 1213 Powder River Trail ($675,000) - Gorgeous updates with new Transitional Style. Light and Bright! This home has it all from State of the Art Designer Kitchen touches, Granite, White cabinets, Creative cabinet storage, Top of the Line Kitchen Aid appliances w Built In refrig! Master suite down w updated master bath, jet tub, two closets and dual sinks. Second bedroom is downstairs and shares full pool bath. 2 liv areas down plus 1 liv area up. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 and a half baths up. You will LOVE this home! Backyard Oasis complete with large pool and fabulous outdoor cooking space. Microwave cooks convection and a steamer. Warming drawer is also a slow cooker. Updated Flooring. Open Floor plan for easy entertaining! Spacious Corner Lot.


Is your home up for sale in Southlake? Send us your info about it by contacting us, and yours could be featured in our next homes report!

