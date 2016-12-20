DeVivo Bros. Latin Fusion Closes in Southlake

Dec 20, 2016 03:57PM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure

DeVivo Bros. Latin Fusion, the eclectic spinoff of Keller’s highly popular DeVivo Bros. Eatery, has officially closed its doors. A statement on the restaurant's Facebook page reads, “This was a tough decision for us. We would like to extend a deep appreciation for your support over the past year. We look forward to focusing on our other two concepts (DeVivo Bros. Eatery in Keller) and (Hook and Ladder Pizza co) as well as maybe see our families more.”

Located at 2777 E. Southlake Boulevard, the restaurant’s location has been a revolving door of taco shops, pizzerias and fondue places over the years. DeVivo Bros. Latin Fusion offered an interesting menu of both classic dishes and modern adaptations.

In a feature story in our September 2016 issue, John DeVivo says of his and his brother Ralph’s dreams, “Like some girls might talk about their weddings, we talked about opening our own restaurant.”

While loyal patrons will certainly miss Latin-inspired fare here in Southlake, they can always visit the DeVivo brothers' family-owned and operated DeVivo Bros. Eatery in Keller for rustic comfort food in a casual setting.