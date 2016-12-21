Sabre Appoints CEO to Replace Tom Klein

Dec 21, 2016 07:37AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Sabre Corporation, a leading provider of travel technology to the global travel and tourism industry and one of the happiest companies in America, has appointed a new CEO. Sean Menke will become president and CEO effective December 31, according to a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Menke, who will replace Tom Klein, joined the company last year after serving as CEO of Frontier Airlines.

“Sabre touches almost every facet of the travel ecosystem to drive value and success for our customers,” Menke said in a statement. “I know first-hand the critical and growing role technology plays for our customers.”

Sabre, which started as part of American Airlines in the 1960s and spent part of the last decade as a private company, went public again with a stock market offering in 2014. Headquartered in Southlake, the company operates offices in approximately 60 countries around the world.



