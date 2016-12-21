Enjoy the Sounds of the Season at White’s Chapel UMC

Dec 21, 2016 01:14PM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via White's Chapel UMC Facebook page

Experience something special this holiday season at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church. On December 22, the APEX Arts League presents the Baroque Holiday Concert performed by the Symphony Musicians of Fort Worth. The concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature “Winter” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons along with other holiday favorites.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and APEX members. Get your tickets at the door or purchase them in advance here.

The APEX Arts League is dedicated to advancing the arts, artists and arts education in our area. Click here for more information and upcoming events.



