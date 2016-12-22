Join Miracle League of Southlake for Winter Meetings Banquet

Dec 22, 2016 07:24AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Save the date for January 20: Miracle League of Southlake is hosting the second-annual Winter Meetings Banquet at the Southlake Hilton. It’s an evening to celebrate past successes and raise funds for 2017. The event kicks off with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Music from Dallas-Fort Worth variety band, Spellbound, is sure to keep the crowd entertained.

Fancy getup isn’t required; just wear casual attire and come enjoy an evening of fun, food and fine music. Tickets are $100 a seat or $1,000 for a table. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, contact tomkormondy@verizon.net or mike.hutchison@hilton.com.

The Miracle League program provides a chance for children with mental and/or physical challenges to play baseball. Click here to learn more.



