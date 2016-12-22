Skip to main content

Operation Kindness Gives the Gift of Life to Disabled Dog

Dec 22, 2016 07:25AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

’Tis the season of giving and Operation Kindness, North Texas’ original and largest no-kill animal shelter, has given the gift of life to Garth, a 10-month-old German Shepherd mix. When Garth arrived at Operation Kindness in October as a transfer, he was unable to stand. Operation Kindness stepped in to help.

Garth has been receiving the medical treatment he needs to improve his walking. The medical team and the consulting neurologist suspect Garth endured a brain injury, possibly from a virus or trauma that caused neurological issues that impact his balance. Today Garth is happy, active and improving his functioning with medication that helps his brain communicate with his body.

Operation Kindness is currently accepting applications to help Garth find a forever home for the holidays. To ensure Garth stays happy and healthy in his new home, Operation Kindness will provide six months of follow-up care to monitor his neurological status. The shelter is also in discussions with a program at Texas A&M Commerce to build a cart for Garth to assist with his walking.

“Garth is one of the happiest puppies you will ever meet,” said Jim Hanophy, CEO of Operation Kindness, in a press release. “He has faced many challenges in his short life, but as soon as you meet him, you will find that he is just as energetic and playful as any other puppy. We have enjoyed watching his progress and are confident that he will make a wonderful companion.”

In celebration of the holiday season, Operation Kindness will host holiday pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas and Gift Wrapping for Kindness at Barnes and Noble – Park and Preston, and have holiday gifts available for purchase from Operation Kindness’ Kindness Katalog.

Visit OperationKindness.org to learn more about helping homeless animals this holiday season.

 


