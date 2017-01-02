Cheer On Dragon Cheer at UIL State Spirit Competition

Jan 02, 2017 07:12AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

Get ready to make some noise Dragon Nation: Dragon Cheer is heading to the UIL State Spirit Competition on January 10 and 11 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. More than 300 schools competed last year, and Dragon Cheer rose to the top, finishing in second place after preliminary rounds and bringing home eighth place at state finals.

This year, the team is aiming for the top position. They will compete in the 6A division and will have 30 cheerleaders performing game-day material chants and dance.

Don’t miss a show-off of their performance and routines closer to home! On January 5 at 6 p.m., Dragon Cheer will perform in the Carroll Senior High auxillary gym.

Stay up to date at CarrollDragonCheer.com.

Pictured:

Front row: Lauren Tyler, Jessica Adams, Lexi Anderson, Tori Allison, Natalie Hall

Second row: Kenady Brown, Abby Townson, Cami Contardi, Mary Olohan, Taylar Packard

Third Row: Lauren Vokes, Kenna Taylor, Avery Chamberlain, Madison Anderson, Lindsey O’neil, Paige Weimer, Lauren Armstrong, Peyton Rodgers, Camille Hall

Fourth Row: Ziggy Durant, Addisyn Green, Rachel Thomas, Kendall Devage, Hannah Wilkerson, Cami Jo Digiovanni, Sara Ruelas, Aubrey Swift, Caitlyn Murray, Taylor Thomas

* Not pictured Kasey Dearing, Katelyn Wood, Haven Wilkerson