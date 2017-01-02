Skip to main content

Cheer On Dragon Cheer at UIL State Spirit Competition

Jan 02, 2017 07:12AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

Get ready to make some noise Dragon Nation: Dragon Cheer is heading to the UIL State Spirit Competition on January 10 and 11 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. More than 300 schools competed last year, and Dragon Cheer rose to the top, finishing in second place after preliminary rounds and bringing home eighth place at state finals. 

This year, the team is aiming for the top position. They will compete in the 6A division and will have 30 cheerleaders performing game-day material chants and dance.

Don’t miss a show-off of their performance and routines closer to home! On January 5 at 6 p.m., Dragon Cheer will perform in the Carroll Senior High auxillary gym.  

Stay up to date at CarrollDragonCheer.com.

Pictured:

Front row: Lauren Tyler, Jessica Adams, Lexi Anderson, Tori Allison, Natalie Hall 

Second row: Kenady Brown, Abby Townson, Cami Contardi, Mary Olohan, Taylar Packard 

Third Row: Lauren Vokes, Kenna Taylor, Avery Chamberlain, Madison Anderson, Lindsey O’neil, Paige Weimer, Lauren Armstrong, Peyton Rodgers, Camille Hall

Fourth Row: Ziggy Durant, Addisyn Green, Rachel Thomas, Kendall Devage, Hannah Wilkerson, Cami Jo Digiovanni, Sara Ruelas, Aubrey Swift, Caitlyn Murray, Taylor Thomas

* Not pictured Kasey Dearing, Katelyn Wood, Haven Wilkerson

 

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/05/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • Dragon Cheer Show-Off Performance

    01/05/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Come join the Dragon Cheer UIL team at the CSHS auxiliary gym as they prepare for their upcoming ...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/06/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/06/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00AM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • Dan Quinn at Taverna Rossa

    01/06/2017
    09:30PM — 12:00AM

    Guitarist. Singer. Live Looping Master. One Man Band. MC. Party Starter. Limit Pusher. Pretty fun...

  • Mansfield Christmas Tree Collection

    01/07/2017
    08:30AM — 11:30AM

    Mansfield residents can drop off their old Christmas trees at the City of Mansfield mulch site du...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/07/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • FieldhouseUSA Ribbon Cutting & Open House

    01/07/2017
    10:00AM

    Teams are already taking the floor at FieldhouseUSA Mansfield but the official ribbon cutting on ...

  • Brothers Osborne

    01/07/2017
    07:00PM

    “The Dirt Rich Tour” featuring the Brothers Osborne is coming to the House of Blues. This is the ...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/07/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00AM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/08/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/08/2017
    03:00PM — 05:00PM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

