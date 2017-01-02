Carroll Medical Academy Seeks Healthcare Professionals for Career Day 

Jan 02, 2017 07:14AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Healthcare professionals, save the date for the Carroll Medical Academy Annual Career Day. Scheduled for February 9 at the CISD Administration Building, Career Day is an opportunity for current CMA students to interact with healthcare professionals and to explore various career options in the healthcare field. It’s also an opportunity for those in the medical field to give back.

The event is open to all healthcare professionals including physicians, nurses, administrators, veterinarians, researchers, academic professionals teaching healthcare or related fields at institutions of higher learning, first responders and mental health experts.

CMA is an advanced high school academic program designed for students in grades 9-12 who have met specific program criteria via a school district selection process.

If you are or know of a healthcare professional who may be interested in participating in CMA Career Day, contact Melissa Sircar at CMACareerDay@gmail.com.

Visit CarrollMedical.com for more information.



