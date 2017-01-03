Welcome Back to Classes (and School Zones) in Southlake

Jan 03, 2017 07:55AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

For Southlake families, it’s back to class … and back to minding those school zones. Starting today, the 20 mph speed limit will be extended at Carroll Elementary, Rockenbaugh Elementary and Old Union Elementary to accommodate for pre-kindergarten dismissal times. The new school zone dismissal times will be from 1:50 to 3:25 p.m.

“Pre-K children are released from school 55 minutes earlier than the K-4 grades at all three schools,” said Public Works Director Rob Cohen in an article on MySouthlakeNews.com. “The decision was made after City of Southlake staff looked into two factors. First, staff observation of how many children and adults were walking during Pre-K dismissal and second, what the changes mean for drivers and the safety in the area.”

Temporary signs currently announce the change along with permanent changes to school zone signs surrounding each school.

Visit CityofSouthlake.com/SpeedLimits for more information.



