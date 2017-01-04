Liven Up Your Lunch at Winewood Grill

Jan 04, 2017 03:48PM, Published by Dia, Categories: Eat+Drink, Today

It’s a New Year and it’s time to freshen up your regular lunch routine. Bag the brown bag and head to Winewood Grill in Grapevine for a lunch you can look forward to.

When you dine at Winewood, it’s an exploration for the senses. Pull up a chair and observe the chefs show their skills at the wood-fire grill in the open kitchen. Then, peruse the menu for enticing options such as the Monterey Smoked Turkey Sandwich and the Flame-Kissed Tuna Salad. No matter what you order for lunch, it’s sure to tease and please your palate.

Come see why Winewood is a must-visit lunch destination on Grapevine’s historic Main Street!

Winewood Grill

1265 S. Main Street, Grapevine

817.421.0200

TheWinewood.com

Sponsored content