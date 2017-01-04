Top-ranked Carroll Teachers and the Season of Giving Popular Picks Amongst Readers in December

Jan 04, 2017 08:38PM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

It surely was an interesting and exciting month as we decorated our homes and enjoyed the many sights and sounds of the season! We thought it would be cool to take a look back at your Top 10 favorite stories. You shared your #DragonPride with us, so now we share your favorite stories in the month of December below (starting with No. 1)...





Carroll ISD teachers were in the news this month and the recap was our readers' favorite story in December. The school district soared to No. 5 in Niche’s ranking of 2017 districts with the best teachers in Texas . The ranking came after extensive research by the company, which analyzed more than 8,000 public school districts across the country.In addition, the season of giving had its bright spots, with many community events and initiatives being fan favorites. Did you see the new Star Wars movie? Readers also had the opportunity for a special screening of the film in December.

A Cowboy's Spread As one of the top tight ends in the NFL, Jason Witten has garnered numerous football accolades, the latest of which came in... Read More »