Top-ranked Carroll Teachers and the Season of Giving Popular Picks Amongst Readers in December

Jan 04, 2017 08:38PM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Carroll ISD teachers were in the news this month and the recap was our readers' favorite story in December. The school district soared to No. 5 in Niche’s ranking of 2017 districts with the best teachers in Texas. The ranking came after extensive research by the company, which analyzed more than 8,000 public school districts across the country. 

In addition, the season of giving had its bright spots, with many community events and initiatives being fan favorites. Did you see the new Star Wars movie? Readers also had the opportunity for a special screening of the film in December.

It surely was an interesting and exciting month as we decorated our homes and enjoyed the many sights and sounds of the season! We thought it would be cool to take a look back at your Top 10 favorite stories. You shared your #DragonPride with us, so now we share your favorite stories in the month of December below (starting with No. 1)...

Carroll ISD Ranks in Top Five Districts for Best Teachers in Texas - Dec 07 2016 0740AM

Carroll ISD Ranks in Top Five Districts for Best Teachers in Texas

Dragon educators rise to the top in new ranking. Read More » 

 

This stunning exterior is only the beginning of Jason Wittens majestic home

A Cowboy's Spread

As one of the top tight ends in the NFL, Jason Witten has garnered numerous football accolades, the latest of which came in... Read More » 

 

Serving Students Serving Southlake - Dec 06 2016 1148AM

Serving Students Serving Southlake

Dr. David Falty's recipient of our eight-annual Community Impact Award had made a lasting impression on Southlake schools and us... Read More » 

 

Operation Kindness Gives the Gift of Life to Disabled Dog - Dec 22 2016 0725AM

Operation Kindness Gives the Gift of Life to Disabled Dog

Help the no-kill shelter find Garth a home for the holidays. Read More » 

 

Join Southlake Style for Special Screening of Rogue One A Star Wars Story - Dec 14 2016 1006AM

Join Southlake Style for Special Screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Proceeds benefit the GRACE Christmas Cottage. Read More » 

 

Sabre Appoints CEO to Replace Tom Klein - Dec 21 2016 0737AM

Sabre Appoints CEO to Replace Tom Klein

A new leader takes the helm at the Southlake travel-technology company. Read More » 

 

Evexias Medical Centers - Oct 10 2016 0451PM

Evexias Medical Centers

Two entrepreneurs met, love blossomed and a medical wellness revolution was born... Read More » 

 

Join the Community in Welcoming Home Disabled Vet Larry Hinkle - Dec 01 2016 0725AM

Join the Community in Welcoming Home Disabled Vet Larry Hinkle

The Southlake native has completed a 2,640-mile cross-country walk. Read More » 

 

209 Woodsong Way Photo courtesy of Realtorcom

Southlake Homes For Sale: Electronic Updates Throughout, Including a Hookup for Charging an Electric Car

A roundup of homes on the market in and around Southlake. Read More » 

 

Redrock Canyon Grill Kicks off a Season of Giving with First Responder Breakfast - Dec 08 2016 0350PM

Redrock Canyon Grill Kicks off a Season of Giving with First Responder Breakfast

Since opening its doors in Southlake last April, Redrock has dedicated itself to becoming an integral part of the community... Read More » 

 

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/05/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • Dragon Cheer Show-Off Performance

    01/05/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Come join the Dragon Cheer UIL team at the CSHS auxiliary gym as they prepare for their upcoming ...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/06/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/06/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00AM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • Dan Quinn at Taverna Rossa

    01/06/2017
    09:30PM — 12:00AM

    Guitarist. Singer. Live Looping Master. One Man Band. MC. Party Starter. Limit Pusher. Pretty fun...

  • Mansfield Christmas Tree Collection

    01/07/2017
    08:30AM — 11:30AM

    Mansfield residents can drop off their old Christmas trees at the City of Mansfield mulch site du...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/07/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • FieldhouseUSA Ribbon Cutting & Open House

    01/07/2017
    10:00AM

    Teams are already taking the floor at FieldhouseUSA Mansfield but the official ribbon cutting on ...

  • Brothers Osborne

    01/07/2017
    07:00PM

    “The Dirt Rich Tour” featuring the Brothers Osborne is coming to the House of Blues. This is the ...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/07/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00AM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/08/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/08/2017
    03:00PM — 05:00PM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

