Top-ranked Carroll Teachers and the Season of Giving Popular Picks Amongst Readers in December
Jan 04, 2017 08:38PM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today
In addition, the season of giving had its bright spots, with many community events and initiatives being fan favorites. Did you see the new Star Wars movie? Readers also had the opportunity for a special screening of the film in December.
It surely was an interesting and exciting month as we decorated our homes and enjoyed the many sights and sounds of the season! We thought it would be cool to take a look back at your Top 10 favorite stories. You shared your #DragonPride with us, so now we share your favorite stories in the month of December below (starting with No. 1)...
Carroll ISD Ranks in Top Five Districts for Best Teachers in Texas
Dragon educators rise to the top in new ranking. Read More »
A Cowboy's Spread
As one of the top tight ends in the NFL, Jason Witten has garnered numerous football accolades, the latest of which came in... Read More »
Serving Students Serving Southlake
Dr. David Falty's recipient of our eight-annual Community Impact Award had made a lasting impression on Southlake schools and us... Read More »
Operation Kindness Gives the Gift of Life to Disabled Dog
Help the no-kill shelter find Garth a home for the holidays. Read More »
Join Southlake Style for Special Screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Proceeds benefit the GRACE Christmas Cottage. Read More »
Sabre Appoints CEO to Replace Tom Klein
A new leader takes the helm at the Southlake travel-technology company. Read More »
Evexias Medical Centers
Two entrepreneurs met, love blossomed and a medical wellness revolution was born... Read More »
Join the Community in Welcoming Home Disabled Vet Larry Hinkle
The Southlake native has completed a 2,640-mile cross-country walk. Read More »
Southlake Homes For Sale: Electronic Updates Throughout, Including a Hookup for Charging an Electric Car
A roundup of homes on the market in and around Southlake. Read More »
Redrock Canyon Grill Kicks off a Season of Giving with First Responder Breakfast
Since opening its doors in Southlake last April, Redrock has dedicated itself to becoming an integral part of the community... Read More »
