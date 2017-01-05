Carroll Education Foundation Approves New Board Members

Jan 05, 2017 07:54AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

The Carroll Education Foundation (CEF) recently approved several new board members who will join the current Board of Directors beginning this month. Comprised of business leaders, small business owners and school/community volunteers, the following individuals were approved for term commencement in 2017: David Almand, Jessica Byrne, Michelle Clay, Boulton Fernando, Brian Hodges, John Irvine, Alec Knight, Douglas Lies, Chris Prokopeas, Audrey Sellers and Annie Zvonecek.

Throughout the open application and interview process, local citizens supportive of Carroll ISD submitted applications for consideration. The Nominating Committee, led by Board of Director Vanessa Hornyak, worked many hours to collect application information and personally interview each applicant. Applicants were carefully considered based upon the foundation’s areas of need and the skills and interests of the nominee. The board developed and utilized a new model for engagement of members that is vital to CEF’s growth and the furthering of its mission.

Carroll Education Foundation, now in it’s 21st year of serving CISD, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose sole purpose is to enrich, expand and protect excellence in education by creating and distributing resources for the benefit of the students of the Carroll Independent School District. CEF looks forward to another record-breaking year of support for the district. Mark your calendars for the 2017 Culinary Celebration – Viva Las Dragons on Saturday, September 9 at the Hilton Southlake Town Square.