Year in Review: It was all About Dragon Pride in 2016
Jan 05, 2017 08:42AM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride
Southlake Style readers frequented the 2016 Dragon football schedule the most this past year. You also enjoyed our review of what it truly means to be a Dragon. Dawson Middle School's addition of a cheerleading squad was also a fan favorite, but that wasn't all. Community events, charitable efforts, business news and more were also big highlights from 2016.
So, we decided to break down the top 10 stories of 2016 according to our readers (listed below from No. 1 to No. 10).
2016 Dragon Football Schedule Announced
Head Coach Hal Wasson, Mason Holmes and the Dragons are already practicing in anticipation of the recently announced 2016 Dragon Football schedule. Read More »
A Cowboy's Spread
As one of the top tight ends in the NFL, Jason Witten has garnered numerous football accolades, the latest of which came in... Read More »
What it Means to Be a Dragon
Once a Dragon, always a Dragon Protect the tradition. Expect excellence. These aren't just phrases; they're a way of life. Here's what it means to be a member of the Dragon family. Read More »
Southlake Ranks in Top 10 Best Small Cities in America
After looking at 30 key indicators of livability, Southlake rose to the top. Read More »
Dawson Middle School Adds Cheerleading Squad
School spirit is at an all-time high as Dragons head back to DMS. Read More »
Southlake Town Square's Taco Diner Closes as Owners Search for New Space
The business' lease is up, according to a recent Facebook post. Read More »
Don’t Miss Southlake Style’s Inaugural Women’s Luncheon
Learn how to harness your potential (and your kids’ too)! Read More »
Carroll ISD Ranks in Top Five Districts for Best Teachers in Texas
Dragon educators rise to the top in new ranking. Read More »
Southlake Homes For Sale: Five of the Most Expensive Homes on the Market Right Now
A luxury-themed roundup of homes for sale in the area. Read More »
'Once Upon a Time' Show, Additional Efforts, Raises $15-20K for Carroll Student Battling Stage 3 Lymphoma
"Once Upon a Time: To Ella, With Love, From Broadway," was a big success this past week according to event volunteers. Read More »
Football top 10 2016 year in review