Skip to main content

Year in Review: It was all About Dragon Pride in 2016

Jan 05, 2017 08:42AM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

Another year is behind us, and 2016 was a great one for Carroll ISD, as sports programs flourished yet again. We couldn't have enjoyed the year that was without you, our readers, who share our love for the Southlake community.

Southlake Style readers frequented the 2016 Dragon football schedule the most this past year. You also enjoyed our review of what it truly means to be a Dragon. Dawson Middle School's addition of a cheerleading squad was also a fan favorite, but that wasn't all. Community events, charitable efforts, business news and more were also big highlights from 2016.

So, we decided to break down the top 10 stories of 2016 according to our readers (listed below from No. 1 to No. 10).

Mason Holmes drops back to pass during a 38-37 Dragons victory over Coppell Photo by StewartSnappedDragonscom

2016 Dragon Football Schedule Announced

Head Coach Hal Wasson, Mason Holmes and the Dragons are already practicing in anticipation of the recently announced 2016 Dragon Football schedule. Read More » 

 

This stunning exterior is only the beginning of Jason Wittens majestic home

A Cowboy's Spread

As one of the top tight ends in the NFL, Jason Witten has garnered numerous football accolades, the latest of which came in... Read More » 

 

What it Means to Be a Dragon - Aug 02 2016 0314PM

What it Means to Be a Dragon

Once a Dragon, always a Dragon Protect the tradition. Expect excellence. These aren't just phrases; they're a way of life. Here's what it means to be a member of the Dragon family. Read More » 

 

Southlake Ranks in Top 10 Best Small Cities in America - Nov 01 2016 0746AM

Southlake Ranks in Top 10 Best Small Cities in America

After looking at 30 key indicators of livability, Southlake rose to the top. Read More » 

 

Dawson Middle School Adds Cheerleading Squad - Aug 18 2016 0750AM

Dawson Middle School Adds Cheerleading Squad

School spirit is at an all-time high as Dragons head back to DMS. Read More » 

 

Photo courtesy of Taco Diner - Southlakes Facebook page

Southlake Town Square's Taco Diner Closes as Owners Search for New Space

The business' lease is up, according to a recent Facebook post. Read More » 

 

Dont Miss Southlake Styles Inaugural Womens Luncheon - Sep 08 2016 0804AM

Don’t Miss Southlake Style’s Inaugural Women’s Luncheon

Learn how to harness your potential (and your kids’ too)! Read More » 

 

Carroll ISD Ranks in Top Five Districts for Best Teachers in Texas - Dec 07 2016 0740AM

Carroll ISD Ranks in Top Five Districts for Best Teachers in Texas

Dragon educators rise to the top in new ranking. Read More » 

 

1312 John McCain Road Colleyville Photo courtesy of Realtorcom

Southlake Homes For Sale: Five of the Most Expensive Homes on the Market Right Now

A luxury-themed roundup of homes for sale in the area. Read More » 

 

Ella is greeted by Erica Peterman and her friends and cast-mates on stage

'Once Upon a Time' Show, Additional Efforts, Raises $15-20K for Carroll Student Battling Stage 3 Lymphoma

"Once Upon a Time: To Ella, With Love, From Broadway," was a big success this past week according to event volunteers. Read More » 

 

Football top 10 2016 year in review

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/05/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • Dragon Cheer Show-Off Performance

    01/05/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Come join the Dragon Cheer UIL team at the CSHS auxiliary gym as they prepare for their upcoming ...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/06/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/06/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00AM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • Dan Quinn at Taverna Rossa

    01/06/2017
    09:30PM — 12:00AM

    Guitarist. Singer. Live Looping Master. One Man Band. MC. Party Starter. Limit Pusher. Pretty fun...

  • Mansfield Christmas Tree Collection

    01/07/2017
    08:30AM — 11:30AM

    Mansfield residents can drop off their old Christmas trees at the City of Mansfield mulch site du...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/07/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • FieldhouseUSA Ribbon Cutting & Open House

    01/07/2017
    10:00AM

    Teams are already taking the floor at FieldhouseUSA Mansfield but the official ribbon cutting on ...

  • Brothers Osborne

    01/07/2017
    07:00PM

    “The Dirt Rich Tour” featuring the Brothers Osborne is coming to the House of Blues. This is the ...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/07/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00AM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/08/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/08/2017
    03:00PM — 05:00PM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/05/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • Dragon Cheer Show-Off Performance

    01/05/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Come join the Dragon Cheer UIL team at the CSHS auxiliary gym as they prepare for their upcoming ...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/06/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/06/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00AM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • Dan Quinn at Taverna Rossa

    01/06/2017
    09:30PM — 12:00AM

    Guitarist. Singer. Live Looping Master. One Man Band. MC. Party Starter. Limit Pusher. Pretty fun...

  • Mansfield Christmas Tree Collection

    01/07/2017
    08:30AM — 11:30AM

    Mansfield residents can drop off their old Christmas trees at the City of Mansfield mulch site du...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/07/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • FieldhouseUSA Ribbon Cutting & Open House

    01/07/2017
    10:00AM

    Teams are already taking the floor at FieldhouseUSA Mansfield but the official ribbon cutting on ...

  • Brothers Osborne

    01/07/2017
    07:00PM

    “The Dirt Rich Tour” featuring the Brothers Osborne is coming to the House of Blues. This is the ...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/07/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00AM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • The 12 Days of Christmas

    01/08/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate col...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/08/2017
    03:00PM — 05:00PM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/13/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00AM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/14/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00AM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    01/15/2017
    03:00PM — 05:00PM

    Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ...

  • Grand Prairie's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

    01/16/2017
    10:00AM

    The Grand Prairie NAACP presents the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Grand Prairie. ...

  • Live Well Lecture Series. “Grocery Store Must Haves for Longer Life”

    01/17/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

  • Third Thursday

    01/19/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Every Third Thursday of the month, Historic Mansfield comes alive starting at 5PM as participatin...

  • Symphony Arlington presents Konstantine Valianatos, piano

    01/19/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Symphony Arlington will ring in the New Year with good cheer as we feature one of Greece’s talent...

Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Southlake Style