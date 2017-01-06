Skip to main content

Shelter Pet of the Month

Jan 06, 2017 02:50PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Male | Australian cattle dog | 1 year old 

Personality at a glimpse: Gunner is well-mannered, highly intelligent and easy to train. His breed is also incredibly loyal—you’ll have a constant companion with him!

Favorite activity: Long, peaceful walks through the park. Gunner is quiet in nature and has great leash manners.

Ideal home includes: Other dogs. An easygoing pup, Gunner gets along well with other family pets.

Want to give Gunner a tummy rub? Contact the Keller regional adoption center at 817.743.4711.

 ----

Local Animal Adoption Centers

A few nearby places to meet a furry friend:  

Humane Society of North Texas

363 Keller Parkway, Keller

 

HSNT Keller Regional Adoption Center

330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller

 

North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center

7301 Iron Horse Boulevard, North Richland Hills

 

Grapevine Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

500 Shady Brook Drive, Grapevine

 

 

