Shelter Pet of the Month
Jan 06, 2017 02:50PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today
Male | Australian cattle dog | 1 year old
Personality at a glimpse: Gunner is well-mannered, highly intelligent and
easy to train. His breed is also incredibly loyal—you’ll have a constant
companion with him!
Favorite activity: Long, peaceful walks through the park. Gunner is quiet in nature and has great leash manners.
Ideal home includes: Other dogs. An easygoing pup, Gunner gets along well with other family pets.
Want to give Gunner a tummy rub? Contact the Keller regional adoption center at 817.743.4711.
----
Local Animal Adoption Centers
A few nearby places to meet a furry friend:
Humane Society of North
Texas
363 Keller Parkway, Keller
HSNT Keller Regional Adoption Center
330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller
North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center
7301 Iron Horse Boulevard, North Richland Hills
Grapevine Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
500 Shady Brook Drive, Grapevine