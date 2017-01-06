Do Your Body Good

Jan 06, 2017 02:56PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, Health+Beauty, Today

At Utopia Food & Fitness, the food is just as fresh as the concept. Not only is it a great place to get your eat on (without any pesky guilt), it’s also an exercise studio. Here’s the basic concept: Work out for 20 minutes twice a week and get into the best shape of your life. If your New Year’s resolution included words such as “get healthy” or “lose weight,” you’ve indeed found your utopia.

When it comes to overall health and wellbeing, Utopia brings diet and exercise to the forefront. The company’s six-week program is designed for adults who are short on time but want to stay on track with their fitness goals. When you show up ready to sweat, a Utopia certified trainer will help you determine the best workout and your exact caloric needs. After six weeks, you can expect to see results when you pair the carefully crafted workouts with the chef-crafted cuisine.

The working out part is up to you, but we got a taste of some of Utopia’s dishes that are honest-to-goodness good. No boring lettuce or tasteless chicken; just flavor-packed, nutrient-dense meals such as enchiladas, turkey wraps and even hashbrown casserole ready to heat and eat. You don’t need to be a member or part of the workout program to enjoy, either. All are welcome to stop in for a healthy grab-and-go meal.



So what’s the secret to the great-tasting, good-for-you fare at Utopia? Four-star executive chef Mike Smith. Not only is he passionate about food, he has mastered how to cut the calories without skimping on the yum. Whether you’re seeking a quick pick-me-up after Pilates or a wholesome dinner for the family, Utopia has plenty of satisfying options in a variety of portion sizes.

We particularly enjoyed the Turkey Bolognese. A lighter version of the Italian classic, it’s made with slow-simmered lean turkey, veggies, herbs and a creamy, homemade sauce served over perfectly al dente pasta. The dish packs all the rich, meaty flavors we love, but it’s deceptively healthy. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, we recommend the Naked Chicken Enchiladas. Spicy chicken breast in a zesty enchilada sauce is served over rice and black beans sans the tortilla. It’s a way to crush your craving and still be healthy. Finish off your meal with a touch of something sweet such as muffins (the chocolate chocolate chip is our favorite), pudding or angel food cake.

With healthy meals and exercise options in one quick stop, Utopia Food & Fitness makes it deliciously easy to blast your fitness goals this year. Count us in!