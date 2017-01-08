Machine Tool Designer/manufacturer to Expand to Southlake

Jan 08, 2017 12:20PM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Today

Mazak announced in November that it will open a new second facility in Texas. Joining the company’s existing Southwest Technology Center in Houston, the new Mazak Dallas Technical Center will serve the Northern Texas region.

To celebrate the expansion, Mazak will host an Open House event on Feb. 1, at the new technical center located at 935 S. Kimball St. in Southlake. The event will feature several machine demonstrations, special guest speakers and tours.

“The new Dallas Technical Center gives Mazak a commanding Texas presence in terms of manufacturing technology and customer support,” Dan Janka, president of Mazak said. “Northern Texas manufacturers in the defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, energy and construction industries will especially benefit from even more readily accessible technical, engineering and applications expertise from Mazak.”

The approximately 8,000-square-foot Dallas facility provides additional space for customer programming classes, machine demonstrations, test cuts and machining system run-offs, as well as regularly scheduled Mazak DISCOVER events. With the addition of this new facility, Mazak, along with its Value Inspired Partner (VIP) companies, can quickly deliver today’s most advanced and complete machining systems – Multi-Tasking, full 5-axis, Horizontal and Vertical – to keep Texas customers competitive and productive.

About Mazak Corporation

Mazak Corporation is a leader in the design and manufacture of productive machine tool solutions. Committed to being a partner to customers with innovative technology, its world-class facility in Florence, Ky, produces more than 100 models of turning centers, Multi-Tasking machines and vertical machining centers, including 5- axis models.

Continuously investing in manufacturing technology allows the Kentucky Mazak iSMART Factory™ to be the most advanced and efficient in the industry, providing high-quality and reliable products through its “Production-On-Demand” practice. Mazak maintains eight Technology Centers across North America to provide local hands-on applications, service and sales support to customers. For more information on Mazak's products and solutions, visit mazakusa.com or search on Twitter and Facebook.

Information courtesy of Mazak Corporation