Southlake Homes For Sale: Hot Tub With Waterfall, Sleek Cedar Pergola and Gas Fire Pit With Blue Glass

Jan 09, 2017 08:54AM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

1505 Le Mans Lane. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Gallery: Southlake Homes Report - Jan. 9, 2017 [5 Images] Click any image to expand.

. Search for these homes on realtor.com for more photos and a full list of features.



1. 1505 Le Mans Lane ($829,000; pictured above) -

1315 Eagle Bend. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Looking for a new home in your favorite city, or looking to move to Southlake soon? We've got you covered. These homes range in price from $515,000 to $1,234,900, as featured on realtor.com Across from one of Carillon’s many parks, this home has been very gently occupied. Meticulous owner spared no expense in customized additions to the home after purchasing it. Large hot tub with water fall, outdoor kitchen set up, sleek cedar pergola, gas fire pit with blue glass, plus one of the largest lots in the Villas set this home apart from the others. Inside find plantation shutters throughout, Pella French doors added by owner, banquette seating in the breakfast nook, custom closet system in the master, custom cabinets added in game room. Every bedroom has a separate bath. More than enough room in the back yard to add a pool and have playground equipment, plus just a short walk to the community pool.

2. 1315 Eagle Bend ($1,234,900) - Located in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Southlake, this beautiful brick masterpiece dazzles overlooking a gorgeous, lushly landscaped half acre lot with Claffey pool & spa that backs up to a greenbelt and the Timarron golf course, hole #15. Upon entry, you will notice the meticulous finishes, gleaming floors, and neutral tones that compliment a fantastic floorplan. The family room includes soaring ceilings, a stone fireplace and beautiful built-ins open to the gourmet kitchen with newly installed, exotic grade granite and ss appliances. The luxurious master bedroom suite, guest bedroom and study is downstairs, with three additional bedrooms, game room, media room and exercise room upstairs. Award-winning Carroll ISD.

606 Heatherglen Drive. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

3. 606 Heatherglen Drive ($515,000) - Great opportunity to add your own upgrades to a home in desirable Timarron community. Home features open floor plan with Large Kitchen, Family Room with Fireplace and Dual Staircase, 4 bedrooms, 3 Baths and 3 Living Areas. Over sized Master with 16 x 15 Sitting Area. Upstairs Family Room with French doors leading to Secondary Bedrooms. Backyard oasis with Pool-Spa and child Safety Fencing.

1008 Quail Run Road. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

4. 1008 Quail Run Road ($1,000,000) - Rare Southlake ranch, near Town Square and 114! Beautifully updated home with 2009 addition on almost two and half acres. Your horses will be happy here with a feed and tack barn, 3 stalls, a shady pasture and access to Lake Grapevine trail system. Two master suites, one up and one down, two oversized secondary bedrooms plus a game room that will be everyone's favorite hangout. Fabulous diving pool, outdoor living area and great neighbors. Expect to be impressed with the finishes and appointments found in much more expensive properties. By appointment only.

2105 Woodbine Circle. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

5. 2105 Woodbine Circle ($725,000) - Lovely home on an acre cul de sac lot in Southlake. Private backyard, large cedar ceiling patio with outdoor kitchen, gas grill. Open spacious floor plan w vaulted high ceiling. Large down stair master suite. 2nd bedroom down can be used as office. Many upgrades. Beautiful hardwood floor down and up. All new carpets. Save hundreds of dollars from monthly water bill with private water well. Large semi-finished attic for extra storage. Enjoy private play time on large concrete surface fenced in by iron fence and remote gate.