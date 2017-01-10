The Bar Method® Brings Barre-Based Workouts to Southlake

Jan 10, 2017 07:53AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

The Bar Method®, the pioneer in barre fitness, has officially opened up shop in Southlake. The new 3,000-square-foot studio owned and operated by former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Nicole Bulcher and sister Erin Bulcher, is located at 2211 E. Southlake Boulevard. It makes studio No. 123 for The Bar Method nationwide.

Known for its signature isometric exercises, interval training and targeted body sculpting exercises, The Bar Method’s programs were developed under the guidance of physical therapists to reshape muscles, burn body fat and improve posture.

“Being a dancer and processional cheerleader, I’ve dislocated one of my knees several times, and have endured a lot of pain during practice and routines. The Bar Method’s conditioning and stretching has become rehab for my knees and hamstrings and I’ve become stronger and nearly pain-free,” said Nicole Bulcher, via press release. “As a studio owner and a student, The Bar Method is the only workout I feel is efficient enough for my life, intelligent enough for my standards and challenging enough every time to bring me back.”

“The Bar Method’s carefully crafted classes challenge my entire body and mind in just 60 minutes. At 32, I feel way more stronger and flexible now than I did throughout my early dancing years,” said Erin Bulcher. “I practice Bar Method five days a week, so opening our first studio in Southlake was an important next step for us. The friends and community gained from this workout are also intangible gifts.”

The Bar Method Southlake is the first studio by the Bulcher sisters. The new studio offers several amenities, including a locker room with a private changing room, fresh towels, a complimentary coffee bar and a lounge area, in addition to workout apparel by popular brands GoldSheep, Jiva, Beyond Yoga, Alo and more.

Visit Southlake.BarMethod.com for more information.