Dragon Cheer Soars to the Top at Local Competition

Jan 10, 2017 07:54AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

Photo via MySouthlakeNews.com

Dragon Cheerleaders have spirit and they’re not afraid to show it. Last Saturday, the Dragon Cheer Competition Team participated in the Mustang Invitational Game Day Spirit Competition, receiving top honors for Best Fight Song, Best Crowd Leading, Best Dance, 6A Champion and Grand Champion of the event.

The competition followed the same UIL guidelines as the team’s upcoming UIL State Champion competition. The Dragon Cheer Team is scheduled to perform at 9:15 a.m., 10:47 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. The top 20 finalists will then perform on January 11 at 12:25 p.m.

Visit CarrollDragonCheer.com for more information and updates.