Add Some Zest to Your Life at Central Market’s Citrus Fest

Jan 11, 2017 07:50AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Photo courtesy Central Market

We’re all ready for a little fresh this time of year, so don’t miss Central Market’s ever-popular Citrus Fest that kicks off today and runs through January 24. The store will roll out hundreds of new products and flavors in every corner.

A few of the extra-zest-trial stars this year in the produce department will be: Kishu mandarins, heirloom navel oranges, Indian river grapefruit, organic Texas Rio Star grapefruit and meyer lemons.

The citrus doesn’t stop in the produce department, though. Here’s a sneak peek at a few highlights from across the store. (Samples available upon request.)

· Lemon Dill Crab Cakes in Seafood (new this year)

· Fresh Branzino stuffed with lemon

· Ruby Redbird (Grapefruit) brined chicken

· Frankie V’s Kitchen Carrot & Orange Soup (Made in small batches in Dallas; Central Market is the first to market with this product.)

· New Honeymoon ice cream in Lemon Cookie and six other flavors (Top 10 Ice Cream in the U.S. according to Saveur magazine.)

· Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream (DFW local brand and family owned business since 1876. This is an exclusive flavor to Central Market).

Want to hone your chef skills using citrus? Don’t miss the special Citrus Fest cooking classes. Click here for a class schedule.



