Southlake Resident Re-Elected to Special Olympics Texas’ Board

Jan 11, 2017 07:48AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Southlake resident Steve Hayes, senior vice president at Brandt Companies, has been elected to Special Olympics Texas’ (SOTX) board of directors. Following a one-year hiatus after serving a nine-year term on the nonprofit’s board, Hayes returns to take on a two-year term in a Programs position.

“Steve’s previous time on the board positions him to provide valuable experience and guidance to the 2017 board of directors and we are delighted to welcome him back,” said Chad Tywater, SOTX board chairman, in a press release.

From 2007-2015, Hayes served on the board following a two-year stint on the President’s Advisory Council from 2005-2006. In addition, he has volunteered in numerous capacities at SOTX events in the Metroplex while also devoting his time as a certified tennis coach.

SOTX is a privately funded nonprofit that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 55,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship.

Visit SpecialOlympicsTexas.org for a full listing of officers and members on the 2017 board of directors as well as more information on the nonprofit.



