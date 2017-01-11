Operation Kindness Breaks Adoption Record in 2016

Jan 11, 2017 08:52AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via Operation Kindness Facebook page | Photo by Teresa Burg Photography

Last year was a phenomenal year for Operation Kindness, the original and largest no-kill shelter in North Texas. Not only did the shelter celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2016, but it also broke adoption records for the fifth consecutive year; a total of 4,566 homeless animals found forever homes.



“Last year we celebrated 40 years of finding homeless animals forever homes,” said Jim Hanophy, CEO of Operation Kindness, via press release. “Since our inception in 1976, we have saved the lives of more than 90,000 animals, growing to become North Texas’ largest no-kill animal shelter.

“Annually, the shelter cares for more than 5,000 dogs and cats, with more than 300 animals available at the shelter daily and another 100-150 animals in the care of foster families. We are so grateful for the dedicated support of our generous donors, community partners, volunteers, foster families and staff who help us grow each year,” he added.

For each animal adopted, Operation Kindness is able to save another animal’s life. Dogs and cats of all sizes, breeds, colors and ages are available for a small adoption fee, which includes vaccinations, worming, testing, microchipping, collar and ID tag. Adoption fees are $135 for cats/kittens and $185 for dogs/puppies.

Adoption fees also help cover the costs of caring for the animals including food, medicine, tests, spay/neuter surgery, other surgeries, medical procedures, rehabilitation and recovery. In 2016, Operation Kindness provided care to 4,887 animals; performed 2,875 spay/neuter surgeries, 20,656 exams and 250 medical surgeries; gave more than $100,000 worth of medicine; and provided more than 292,000 meals.

More than 50 percent of these animals came to Operation Kindness from transfer partners. The no-kill shelter partners with municipal shelters like Dallas Animal Services to help with their overpopulation. Allotting more than 50 percent of the shelter space to municipal shelter transfers, the rest of the space contains surrenders from first responders, good Samaritans and owners.

Operation Kindness, unlike other nonprofits, does not receive funding from the government, instead relying solely on funds from donations, grants and adoption fees to care for homeless animals. As Operation Kindness continues to expand their services to save more lives, their expenses grow as well.

Learn more at OperationKindness.org.



