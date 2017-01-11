Christian Community Storehouse to host A Night of Hope to Let the Children Shine

Jan 11, 2017 02:19PM, Published by Dia, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Fort Worth, Texas – The Community Storehouse is excited to announce the move of their 15th Annual Hope Dinner and Auction to the beautiful Gaylord Texas Resort and Convention Center on March 4th.

“Christian Community Storehouse is very excited about our new venue,” Executive Director Barbara Board said. “Helping local low-income children succeed in school can be an overwhelming responsibility, conquered only when a community of folks work together for the good of these children. Last year over 600 people came out to support the thousands of children in our community that need us. The Gaylord offers plenty of room for growth as more and more folks join us to celebrate these children.”

As we celebrate our 15th annual event; we are sure to bring you an elegant night filled with fun and laughter. The event will be held on March 4, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The evening will include dinner, live music, raffles, casino tables and a live auction- featuring mobile bidding all emceed by the talented Doug Dunbar from Channel 11 news. Please visit www.hopedinner.com for more information sponsorships, table and ticket purchases.

Christian Community Storehouse positively changes educational outcomes for low-income children in our local community. Children born to generational poverty or experiencing the consequences of a household crisis such as income loss, the unexpected death of a parent, or the sudden terminal illness of a family member are much more likely to fail in school. In 2015, over 46,000 services valued at over 1.8 million dollars were provided to children and their families. As we have seen a huge increase of children seeking our services; we hope you will partner together with us to Let the Children Shine.

###



About Christian Community Storehouse:

The Christian Community Storehouse is a 501(c) (3) crisis relief agency established in 1982 that is dedicated to the education and well-being of low-income children in our community. The Christian Community Storehouse helps to ensure success in school for low-income children living in the Keller, Northwest and Carroll Independent School Districts. We are the only children’s charity in NE Tarrant County focused on “keeping children in the classroom.”