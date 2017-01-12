Southlake Dermatology Joins Platinum Dermatology Partners

Jan 12, 2017 07:53AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via Southlake Dermatology Facebook page

Southlake Dermatology has joined Platinum Dermatology Partners, a dermatology-focused physician services organization formed by private equity firm Sterling Partners.

Southlake Dermatology will continue to operate under its established brand and will collaborate with other Platinum practices to further advance care and services to patients, payers and others.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Platinum network and contribute to growing an organization that unites leaders in dermatology through collaboration and shared best practices,” said Angela Bowers, M.D., founder of Southlake Dermatology, in a press release. “This shared experience will lead us to new insights in clinical quality, operational efficiencies and growth opportunities for our employees.”

“We are excited to have a practice with Dr. Bowers’ reputation join Platinum Dermatology Partners,” said Greg DeAtkine, Platinum CEO. “We are building a topnotch dermatology network to meet the increasing needs of patients in today’s dynamic healthcare environment.”

With a firm belief that the best clinical and business outcomes are achieved through partnership and alignment between management and physicians, Platinum has designed a model that allows dermatologists to retain practice autonomy and ownership augmented by management support. Dermatologists at Southlake Dermatology will collaborate with other practices through Platinum’s Clinical Advisory Board to drive all clinical decisions, while remaining highly involved in the business operations of their respective practices.

“Combining the clinical thought leadership created through the Platinum Clinical Advisory Board with the expertise and resources of Platinum Dermatology Partners will enable us to enhance patient care and transform dermatology efficiency, efficacy and service,” said Mary Fleishchli, M.D., a founding partner in Platinum. “Uniting our highly regarded dermatology groups from among the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area is an exciting opportunity that will benefit patients tremendously. We will be able to grow in ways we never could have independently.”

Visit PlatinumDerm.com or SouthlakeDermatology.com for more information.