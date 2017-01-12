Anovia Payments Taps Carroll Grad to Head Strategic Partner Channel

Jan 12, 2017 07:56AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Anovia Payments, a single-source provider of payments with advanced, yet easy-to-use partner technology, has promoted Southlake native and 2011 Carroll graduate Tommy Avers to head its strategic partner channel.

In his new role at Anovia, Avers will drive the strategic partner channel, overseeing partner integration into Anovia’s trio platform, which unifies sales, operations and reporting.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead our strategic partner channel at Anovia,” said Avers via press release. “We are executing on a plan that is changing the payments industry in ways that keep clients at the center of what we do, while constantly taking them into the future with our innovation. I’m proud to advance in a company that has integrity and is building many ways to make the business of payments easier and more profitable for all stakeholders while staying attuned to compliance demands with solid operations.”

“Tommy Avers is exemplary of the kind of payments industry leadership we are building at Anovia—a combination of intelligence, drive, and commitment,” said Andy Meadows, co-founder and executive vice president of sales and strategy. “This role has a big ask—to help growing software and technology companies monetize the payments functionality in their deliverables, while creating game-changing differentiation through customized user interfaces and reporting.”

Learn more at AnoviaPayments.com.