Colleyville Woman’s Club Welcomes Scholarship Applications

Jan 16, 2017 07:16AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

For 22 years, Colleyville Woman’s Club (CWC) has honored young people for their community volunteer efforts. As a nonprofit service organization, CWC recognizes that today’s youth must become tomorrow’s volunteers and that through volunteer service, one individual can make a difference.

The community is invited to nominate youth between the ages of five and 19 who attend any school—public, private or home school. They must either reside or attend a school in Southlake, Bedford, Colleyville, Euless, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills or Watauga or attend CISD, BISD GCISD, HEB ISD or KISD. Volunteer service is not limited to those areas, however.

The awards recognize voluntary, not paid, service. Fundraising activities and lobbying efforts, regardless of good intent, are excluded from consideration. Awards are judged in four age groups and each award may recognize several nominees.

In addition to its Youth Volunteer Service Awards program, Colleyville Woman’s Club offers two additional programs for graduating seniors. CWC’s Spirit of Youth Volunteer Grants program offers grants to area seniors based upon on a high school history of volunteer service. In addition, CWC’s Circle of Hope and Dick Dennison Memorial scholarships are need-based scholarships that benefit seniors at five specific high schools. Recipients in all three programs will be honored at the organization’s May 18 Caring With Commitment Celebration luncheon.

Information for all three programs, including nomination and application forms, is available on the Colleyville Woman’s Club website. Submission deadline for all programs is February 17, 2017.

 


