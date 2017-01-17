Southlake Homes For Sale: Custom Home Features 7 Fireplaces, Separate Catering Kitchen and a Craft Room

Jan 17, 2017 08:41AM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

1309 Biltmore Drive. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

1. 1309 Biltmore Drive ($2,499,000; pictured above) -

1012 Delacroix Drive. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Looking for a new home in your favorite city, or looking to move to Southlake soon? We've got you covered. These homes range in price from $525,000 to $2,499,000, as featured on realtor.com Exceptional quality & style throughout this custom home in Westwyck Hills. Beautiful formal entertaining includes an intimate wine rm.Inviting casual liv w vaulted beamed ceiling & floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen has separate catering kitchen. Downstairs media room, 2 game rooms, craft room, study-library & 7 fireplaces. Exquisite master with luxurious bath, coffee bar and adjoining exercise room. Park-like backyard features 2 large covered patios, outdr kitchen, pool and spa.

2. 1012 Delacroix Drive ($1,350,000) - Wonderful new construction custom home with open floor plan and large backyard located in Carillon of Southlake. This home offers hardwood floors, a soft color palette, imported granites and marbles, elegant lighting, and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features high-end stainless steel appliances and a large island with counter height bar area. Master suite offers sitting area, a spacious spa like bath and large closet. This home offers a second bedroom downstairs with additional three bedrooms upstairs.

900 Mission Drive. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

3. 900 Mission Drive ($525,000) - Well-maintained home in Southlake is conveniently located to DFW Airport, upscale shopping, and is in an exemplary school district. This home offers a generous floor plan for entertaining or family barbecue. There is access to 2 covered patios overlooking a spacious landscaped patio and pool. An affordable property in a desirable area with room to grow.

707 Greymoor Place. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

4. 707 Greymoor Place ($649,900) - Amazing Front Row in Timarron Cul de Sac no thru street*Clean updated 5 Bed*4.5 Bath across from Rochenbaugh Elementary Blue Ribbon*Hand scraped hardwoods*Granite*SS Appliances*Master bedroom retreat*Updated Master Bath w Vessel sinks*Huge closet*Custom window treatments & blinds*Custom Dry stack fireplace*Down stairs Media room w new 65in Smart TV, foam insulated w built-in cabinetry, custom cedar wood ceiling, bar, microwave & zoned HVAC*Wood stair case w iron spindles*4 Bedrooms up w 1 on Suite Bath*Huge Game room*Custom Stone Outdoor Kitchen w 5 burner built-in Cooktop*raised covered patio w fans & party lighting*Sprinkler*Security*Won't last long*Builders Daughter & Realtor*Owner*Agent*Amazing Neighborhood.

2105 Estes Park Road. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

5. 2105 Estes Park Road ($1,390,000) - Exquisite 5 bedroom Bruton Custom Home in Estes Park. This home was originally intended for the builder himself so it is luxury living at it's finest. Lovely open floor plan, rich wood finishes, unique paint work, and one of a kind features throughout this gorgeous home. The kitchen is stunning with vaulted bronzed dome feature and chandelier. It is the heart beat of this house, flowing into the family room and dining areas. Relax in style in the spa like bathrooms. Gather around, and enjoy time with family and friends by the Claffey Pool and beautiful outdoor living area. If you want resort style living, an elegant masterpiece with no detail left undone, this is for you.