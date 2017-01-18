Skip to main content

Walk (and Dine) on the Wild Side with the Colleyville Woman's Club

Jan 18, 2017 09:36AM, Published by Laura, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Ready for some fashion, fun and a great lunch? Make plans to attend the Colleyville Woman’s Club 32nd Annual Fashion Benefit Luncheon, “Lunch with the Girlz” on Friday, March 24 at the Hurst Conference Center.

Recognized as one of the premiere shows of its kind in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it features a runway style show with professional models. Five dazzling local designers will be featured: Abi Ferrin, Askari Collection, Elizabeth Anyaa, Nardos Design, and Samina Mughal Collection. There will also be a crowd favorite segment highlighting youth models. This year’s theme is Walk on the Wild Side for fashion fun! CWC welcomes Jan Strimple Productions as fashion show producer and nationally recognized TV and radio personality Scott Murray as the event emcee.

Registration and the Silent Auction start at 9:30 a.m. and seating begins at 11 a.m. with the show and a live auction to follow. New this year is the Girlz and Pearlz auction where attendees purchase a cup, some of which will contain stunning pearl bracelets.  Returning is the popular Treasure Chest where attendees try opening a chest filled with luxury items by purchasing one of only 300 “keys” for $50. The chance of winning is one in only 30!

Premiering this year is online bidding. Attendees will be able to review and bid prior to the fashion show on the fabulous items found in our Silent Auction.

Individual reservations for the event begin at $85. Tables of 10 can be reserved and are priced at $850 for Silver, $1,000 for Gold, $1,500 for Platinum and $2,000 for Elite. Reservations may be made on the club’s website, c-w-c.org  and then clicking on Shop/CWC Webstore at the top of the home page.

Through the efforts of fundraising events over the past 39 years, the volunteers of Colleyville Woman’s Club have raised over $3.5 million for Tarrant County charitable organizations, including women’s shelters, children’s charities, literacy organizations and other social services. CWC is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

For more information about the event, call the Colleyville Woman’s Club office at 817-358-1805 or visit www.c-w-c.org and click on the Events tab, followed by Spring Fashion Benefit. 

