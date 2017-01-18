City Council Approves Plans for Delta Southlake Center

Jan 18, 2017 01:47PM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Southlake City Council members convened on Tuesday night and voted to approve plans for Delta Southlake Center, a near-16 acre development that will be located at the southeast corner of North White Chapel and SH 114.

The crown jewel of the center will be a Delta Marriott with six stories, 240 rooms, a restaurant replete with lounge and dining spaces, business, fitness and conference centers, and a 6,000-square-foot ballroom.

Construction on the center will be completed in two phases: First, the Delta Marriott, and then a trio of multistory office buildings with room for retail and a parking garage to boot.

While the team has yet to break ground on the project, it may soon have a neighbor. Next month, the city council will hear plans for a Hotel Indigo that, if approved, will be located on the other side of SH 114 -- directly across from the Delta Marriott.