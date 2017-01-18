Skip to main content

City Council Approves Plans for Delta Southlake Center

Jan 18, 2017 01:47PM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Southlake City Council members convened on Tuesday night and voted to approve plans for Delta Southlake Center, a near-16 acre development that will be located at the southeast corner of North White Chapel and SH 114. 

The crown jewel of the center will be a Delta Marriott with six stories, 240 rooms, a restaurant replete with lounge and dining spaces, business, fitness and conference centers, and a 6,000-square-foot ballroom.

Construction on the center will be completed in two phases: First, the Delta Marriott, and then a trio of multistory office buildings with room for retail and a parking garage to boot.

While the team has yet to break ground on the project, it may soon have a neighbor. Next month, the city council will hear plans for a Hotel Indigo that, if approved, will be located on the other side of SH 114 -- directly across from the Delta Marriott. 

Delta Southlake Center

  • 2nd Annual Winter Meeting Banquet

    01/20/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Miracle League of Southlake provides the ability to play baseball to special needs children a...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/20/2017
    07:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/22/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/22/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Analyzing the 2016 Election

    01/24/2017
    06:30PM

    Four days after the nation swears in its 45th president, two Tarleton State University history pr...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Southlake Style