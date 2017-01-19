Skip to main content

Fourth-Annual Staying Alive Event Brings Fun and Education to The Marq

Jan 19, 2017 11:08AM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: City+School, Today

Courtesy of Joyce Marshall, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

For the fourth year in a row, a coalition of hospitals, nonprofits and businesses are joining forces to fight the number one killer of Americans.

On Saturday, February 11, Texas Health Southlake will host the Fourth-Annual Staying Alive in Southlake event at The Marq in Bicentennial Park to combat and promote knowledge about heart disease. The event provides residents of Southlake and nearby communities with a free, fun and educational opportunity to learn about this serious ailment and the preventative steps we can take to limit our risk of disease.

As the Bee Gees know, Saturday is the perfect day for stayin’ alive, and the event hosts will teach attendees how to perform hands-only CPR to the beat of the band’s classic Saturday Night Fever tune. Other activities include Zumba classes and an obstacle course where participants pretend to be firefighters. 

Hundreds of adults and children turn out every year to learn how to save a life, and since 2014, approximately $26,000 has been raised for the American Heart Association through corporate sponsorships and private contributions at the event. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and since no pre-registration is required, all you have to do is show up at The Marq. 

It’s the second year in a row that the event will be held at the venue in Bicentennial Park, and Laura Redman, director of marketing for Texas Health Southlake, believes it is the perfect spot to unify Southlake denizens under this important cause.

“Hosting Staying Alive Southlake at The Marq allows us to offer activities indoors and outdoors,” Redman said. “We’ve added several new vendors and items to this year’s event, so everyone in the family will benefit by attending.”

Those vendors include Bicycle World, Luke's Locker and others, ensuring that, as per usual, the fight against heart disease is a community and family affair.

bicentennial park Staying Alive in Southlake

  • 2nd Annual Winter Meeting Banquet

    01/20/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Miracle League of Southlake provides the ability to play baseball to special needs children a...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/20/2017
    07:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/22/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/22/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Analyzing the 2016 Election

    01/24/2017
    06:30PM

    Four days after the nation swears in its 45th president, two Tarleton State University history pr...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Southlake Style