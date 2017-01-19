Fourth-Annual Staying Alive Event Brings Fun and Education to The Marq

Jan 19, 2017 11:08AM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: City+School, Today

Courtesy of Joyce Marshall, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

For the fourth year in a row, a coalition of hospitals, nonprofits and businesses are joining forces to fight the number one killer of Americans.

On Saturday, February 11, Texas Health Southlake will host the Fourth-Annual Staying Alive in Southlake event at The Marq in Bicentennial Park to combat and promote knowledge about heart disease. The event provides residents of Southlake and nearby communities with a free, fun and educational opportunity to learn about this serious ailment and the preventative steps we can take to limit our risk of disease.

As the Bee Gees know, Saturday is the perfect day for stayin’ alive, and the event hosts will teach attendees how to perform hands-only CPR to the beat of the band’s classic Saturday Night Fever tune. Other activities include Zumba classes and an obstacle course where participants pretend to be firefighters.

Hundreds of adults and children turn out every year to learn how to save a life, and since 2014, approximately $26,000 has been raised for the American Heart Association through corporate sponsorships and private contributions at the event. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and since no pre-registration is required, all you have to do is show up at The Marq.

It’s the second year in a row that the event will be held at the venue in Bicentennial Park, and Laura Redman, director of marketing for Texas Health Southlake, believes it is the perfect spot to unify Southlake denizens under this important cause.

“Hosting Staying Alive Southlake at The Marq allows us to offer activities indoors and outdoors,” Redman said. “We’ve added several new vendors and items to this year’s event, so everyone in the family will benefit by attending.”

Those vendors include Bicycle World, Luke's Locker and others, ensuring that, as per usual, the fight against heart disease is a community and family affair.