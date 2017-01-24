Skip to main content

Local NCL Chapter Continues Tradition of Glitz, Glamor and Giving

Jan 24, 2017 09:50AM, Published by Dia, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure


 

 


For the 20th year in a row, the Southlake Chapter of the National Charity League will bring a touch of Hollywood glamor to our community. 

The upcoming Hollywood On the Runway Fashion Show and Benefit will feature an amateur runway show and auction to bring funds--and fun--to Southlake and local charities. 

This year's show, a beautiful merging of fashion and charitable giving, will be held at the Hurst Conference Center on March 5th. Last year's event attracted almost 900 attendees, including many local businesses that recognize the importance of supporting philanthropic work in our city. 

“This is truly an event that brings together our community in the spirit of giving back and honoring the investment we have made in raising our children with the same values.” says Michelle Platt, co-chair of logistics for the event. “It’s a fun way to give back.”

The event is also a great opportunity to have fun with the whole family and inspire more children to engage with charity work. The National Charity League (NCL) is an organization of mothers and daughters serving charities in and around their community, and the group's goal is to usher in a new generation of philanthropy-minded individuals. For its part, the Southlake Chapter provides hands-on volunteer service for 19 philanthropic organizations in the community. Through this service, NCL develops socially responsible community leaders while strengthening the mother-daughter relationship.

A trio of witty hosts--Dr. David Faltys, Mr. Chad McCoy and Mr. Dan Quinn--will MC the event as local junior and senior high school students rock the runway with the latest fashions. Furthermore, local celebrity auctioneer Rick Stacy will manage the live auction portion of the evening. And don't forget to bring a box of tissues: You'll need them when the senior members of NCL don fabulous ball gowns and get scored down the runway by their adoring fathers. 

Although the beautiful pageantry will make for a fun evening, the cause behind the event is even more important. Senior Emerald Belle Officer Kristen Gentry says, “I’ve found the Fashion Show and Benefit to be a unique and rewarding experience because it allows high schoolers to step out of their comfort zone, be confident, and have fun dancing and dressing up while supporting local charities and businesses. The fashion show teaches us the value of volunteering along with the potential for it to be fun, which is an important message for high schoolers to learn and take with them so that they will continue to give back to their community in future years.”

Like every year, the festivities center around one goal--raising funds for local charities. Because of the high energy and enthusiasm surrounding the show, the 2017 show is already a rousing success. 

Sponsorship Co-Chair Michelle Moore is thrilled with the chapter’s ability to secure top sponsorship dollars for the 2017 show. “We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support from Southlake area businesses and NCL members.  We anticipate a record-breaking year of sponsorships, which will allow us to increase our funding to the 12 benefiting charities.”  

This year,  Fashion Show is benefitting the following 12 local charities:

Battered Women’s Foundation, Christmas is for Children, Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange, The Miracle League of Southlake, Gatehouse of Grapevine, Meals on Wheels, Operation Kindness, Special Olympics, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Summer Santa, Polycystic Kidney Foundation and Stepping Stones Foundation.


The Hollywood on the Runway Fashion Show and Benefit is March 5, 2017.  For more information about the Southlake chapter of NCL, Inc., or to become a sponsor of the show, please visit southlake.nationalcharityleague.org.

