Easel into the Weekend with Friday Fundays

Jan 24, 2017

As you read this, your lil’ Dragons are probably picking up new skills in school or ringing in the new semester with a run and romp on the playground. They’re eager to explore, and the Bob Jones Nature Center is here to help them continue their escapades outside the confines of a traditional classroom.

This spring, the Nature Center is offering a diverse slate of fun, family-oriented programming on the last Friday of each month. The schedule kicks off on the 27th, when you and your young explorers can ease into the weekend with an easel.

The spring’s first event is an Art in Nature painting activity, where children of all ages can learn how to convert the beauty around them into a painting for the fridge. After that, events in February, March and April put the fun in Friday Funday! Here is the complete schedule of spring events:

January 27: Get Wild with Paint February 24: Birds of a Feather March 31: Dino Hunt April 28: Butterfly Flutterby Tea Party

Tickets at each event are $12 for children of Nature Center members, and $15 for children of nonmembers. Spots are limited, so call 817.491.6333 to reserve spaces for your family, and visit bjnc.org for info about all of the events.