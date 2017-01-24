Skip to main content

Easel into the Weekend with Friday Fundays

Jan 24, 2017 01:03PM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

As you read this, your lil’ Dragons are probably picking up new skills in school or ringing in the new semester with a run and romp on the playground. They’re eager to explore, and the Bob Jones Nature Center is here to help them continue their escapades outside the confines of a traditional classroom.

This spring, the Nature Center is offering a diverse slate of fun, family-oriented programming on the last Friday of each month. The schedule kicks off on the 27th, when you and your young explorers can ease into the weekend with an easel.

The spring’s first event is an Art in Nature painting activity, where children of all ages can learn how to convert the beauty around them into a painting for the fridge. After that, events in February, March and April put the fun in Friday Funday! Here is the complete schedule of spring events:

January 27: Get Wild with Paint

February 24: Birds of a Feather

March 31: Dino Hunt

April 28: Butterfly Flutterby Tea Party

Tickets at each event are $12 for children of Nature Center members, and $15 for children of nonmembers. Spots are limited, so call 817.491.6333 to reserve spaces for your family, and visit bjnc.org for info about all of the events.  

bob jones nature center Friday Fundays

  • Run with Heart

    01/28/2017
    07:00AM

    Step out for your health and a good cause. Choose from a half marathon and 5K,or one-mile fun ...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/28/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Painting with a Twist

    01/29/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Hosted by Pink Soles in Motion, a 501C3 non-profit with a goal to raise $175,000 this year to fig...

  • Analyzing the 2016 Election

    01/24/2017
    06:30PM

    Four days after the nation swears in its 45th president, two Tarleton State University history pr...

  • Mansfield City Address by Mayor David Cook

    01/26/2017
    11:30AM — 01:00PM

    Mansfield City Address by our Mayor David Cook

  • Run with Heart

    01/28/2017
    07:00AM

    Step out for your health and a good cause. Choose from a half marathon and 5K,or one-mile fun ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/28/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/29/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/29/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Live Well Lecture Series.

    01/31/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Want to learn a few healthy tips and mingle with like-minded people? Head to The Marq Southlake f...

  • Let the Dragon Band show you the world

    02/01/2017
    07:00AM

    Help the sound of the Dragon Band and have the vacation of a life time! The Dragon Band will b...

  • Film – “Surviving Picasso”

    02/01/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Canvas, color, metal, ceramics. The century’s leading artist commanded them all. But what about t...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/03/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Art at Swirl Bakery

    02/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Please join us for food, drinks and photography. Art reception featuring, "Mom & Her Camera" by ...

  • Community Volunteer Fair

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), presenting sponsor Children’s H...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Annual Beer and Chocolate Tasting

    02/04/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Join us for the first installment of The Ginger Man Annual Traditions at our Annual Beer & Chocol...

  • Carroll Dragon Band Bistro

    02/04/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    The Carroll Band Bistro is just around the corner...This is the largest fundraiser of the year an...

  • Paint like Picasso

    02/04/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Relax with a glass of wine and learn to paint like Picasso. Local artist and painter, Paula Mitch...

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/07/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

