Southlake Homes For Sale: Saltwater Pool Spa With Rain Bar, Plus Outdoor Fireplace, Built-in Gas Grill and Refrigerator

Jan 24, 2017 09:45AM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Looking for a new home in your favorite city, or looking to move to Southlake soon? We've got you covered. These homes range in price from $519,000 to $1,899,000, as featured on realtor.com Beautifully appointed interior! Hatfield custom home features commercial grade appl ktch, granite counters, furniture like cabinetry, & huge island. Wood flooring throughout. Private master has enormous walk-in closet w built-ins, dual shower, jetted tub, separate vanities, & a coffee bar. Downstairs guest suite. Formal dining room plus wine room. Utility room has a sink, drip dry area, & space for a freezer. Upstairs a game room, wet bar with beverage cooler, media room and 2 additional bedrooms. Walking out to your back yard is like arriving in paradise! Saltwater pool spa several water features & a rain bar. Covered living area with wood burning fireplace. Built-in gas grill and refrigerator too!

2. 211 Meadowlark Lane ($519,000) - Two story home in the prestigious neighborhood of Myers Meadow featuring tennis courts, walking trails, parks and ponds. Eye catching hardwood scraped floors, a beautiful gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. An oversized private master suite on the first floor makes this home a must see! The sparkling pool and beautiful landscaping is a backyard oasis. Bring your pickiest buyers, this one won’t last long!

3. 815 Parkdale Drive ($739,500) - Elegant simplicity. Awesome location within timber lake. Private access to greenbelt. Perfect for riding bikes, a morning walk or feeding the ducks w lake views! This 4 4.1 was built with entertainers in mind. Hard to find floor plan with 2 bedrooms down and a dedicated study w french doors and fireplace! Bright and airy. Tons of natural light and a view of the backyard from every room. Bathrooms are gorgeous and completely updated! Beautiful hardwood floors, tons of storage and open floor plan - kitchen, breakfast and family room. Plantation shutters, gorgeous tray ceilings and moldings throughout. Bedrooms are all ensuite. Dual staircase. Show stopping with endless possibilities!!

150 Lilac Lane. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com 4. 150 Lilac Lane ($1,899,000) - Immaculate estate on gated 2.25 acres in the heart of Southlake! 6 bedrooms, 7.2 baths, chef kitchen with island, breakfast bar, large dining area, stunning private master retreat, 4 bedroom suites, gym or guest suite with wet bar, game room & wet bar. Premier property with 2 gated entries & gorgeous outdoor living with detailed pristine landscaping. Desired area close to shops, dining and schools. Move in ready!

5. 175 Jellico Circle ($1,468,000) - Great opportunity to purchase 4.49 acres of prime property in the highly sought-after community of Southlake. This unique property offers park like country settings with abundance of oak trees that surround a spacious ranch style home with pool, detached 3-car garage and fenced pasture, but also has city conveniences. The popular Southlake Town Center is only minutes away for fine dining-shopping and within 10 miles of DFW International Airport. NO HOA! Enjoy the acreage with room to expand, build a Grand Estate Home or sub-divide and build several custom homes....this Southlake Estate has lots of possibilities!