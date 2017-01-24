Skip to main content

Southlake Homes For Sale: Saltwater Pool Spa With Rain Bar, Plus Outdoor Fireplace, Built-in Gas Grill and Refrigerator

Jan 24, 2017 09:45AM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

1100 Tealwood Court. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Gallery: Southlake Homes Report - Jan. 24, 2017 [5 Images] Click any image to expand.

Looking for a new home in your favorite city, or looking to move to Southlake soon? We've got you covered. These homes range in price from $519,000 to $1,899,000, as featured on realtor.com. Search for these homes on realtor.com for more photos and a full list of features.

1. 1100 Tealwood Court ($929,000; pictured above) - Beautifully appointed interior! Hatfield custom home features commercial grade appl ktch, granite counters, furniture like cabinetry, & huge island. Wood flooring throughout. Private master has enormous walk-in closet w built-ins, dual shower, jetted tub, separate vanities, & a coffee bar. Downstairs guest suite. Formal dining room plus wine room. Utility room has a sink, drip dry area, & space for a freezer. Upstairs a game room, wet bar with beverage cooler, media room and 2 additional bedrooms. Walking out to your back yard is like arriving in paradise! Saltwater pool spa several water features & a rain bar. Covered living area with wood burning fireplace. Built-in gas grill and refrigerator too!
211 Meadowlark Lane. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

2. 211 Meadowlark Lane ($519,000) - Two story home in the prestigious neighborhood of Myers Meadow featuring tennis courts, walking trails, parks and ponds. Eye catching hardwood scraped floors, a beautiful gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. An oversized private master suite on the first floor makes this home a must see! The sparkling pool and beautiful landscaping is a backyard oasis. Bring your pickiest buyers, this one won’t last long!

815 Parkdale Drive. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

3. 815 Parkdale Drive ($739,500) - Elegant simplicity. Awesome location within timber lake. Private access to greenbelt. Perfect for riding bikes, a morning walk or feeding the ducks w lake views! This 4 4.1 was built with entertainers in mind. Hard to find floor plan with 2 bedrooms down and a dedicated study w french doors and fireplace! Bright and airy. Tons of natural light and a view of the backyard from every room. Bathrooms are gorgeous and completely updated! Beautiful hardwood floors, tons of storage and open floor plan - kitchen, breakfast and family room. Plantation shutters, gorgeous tray ceilings and moldings throughout. Bedrooms are all ensuite. Dual staircase. Show stopping with endless possibilities!!

150 Lilac Lane. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

4. 150 Lilac Lane ($1,899,000) - Immaculate estate on gated 2.25 acres in the heart of Southlake! 6 bedrooms, 7.2 baths, chef kitchen with island, breakfast bar, large dining area, stunning private master retreat, 4 bedroom suites, gym or guest suite with wet bar, game room & wet bar. Premier property with 2 gated entries & gorgeous outdoor living with detailed pristine landscaping. Desired area close to shops, dining and schools. Move in ready!

175 Jellico Circle. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

5. 175 Jellico Circle ($1,468,000) - Great opportunity to purchase 4.49 acres of prime property in the highly sought-after community of Southlake. This unique property offers park like country settings with abundance of oak trees that surround a spacious ranch style home with pool, detached 3-car garage and fenced pasture, but also has city conveniences. The popular Southlake Town Center is only minutes away for fine dining-shopping and within 10 miles of DFW International Airport. NO HOA! Enjoy the acreage with room to expand, build a Grand Estate Home or sub-divide and build several custom homes....this Southlake Estate has lots of possibilities!


Is your home up for sale in Southlake? Send us your info about it by contacting us, and yours could be featured in our next homes report!

  • Run with Heart

    01/28/2017
    07:00AM

    Step out for your health and a good cause. Choose from a half marathon and 5K,or one-mile fun ...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/28/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/28/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/29/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Painting with a Twist

    01/29/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Hosted by Pink Soles in Motion, a 501C3 non-profit with a goal to raise $175,000 this year to fig...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    01/29/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    01/31/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Live Well Lecture Series.

    01/31/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Want to learn a few healthy tips and mingle with like-minded people? Head to The Marq Southlake f...

  • Let the Dragon Band show you the world

    02/01/2017
    07:00AM

    Help the sound of the Dragon Band and have the vacation of a life time! The Dragon Band will b...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/01/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Film – “Surviving Picasso”

    02/01/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Canvas, color, metal, ceramics. The century’s leading artist commanded them all. But what about t...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/02/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/03/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/03/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Art at Swirl Bakery

    02/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Please join us for food, drinks and photography. Art reception featuring, "Mom & Her Camera" by ...

  • Community Volunteer Fair

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), presenting sponsor Children’s H...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/04/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/04/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Annual Beer and Chocolate Tasting

    02/04/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Join us for the first installment of The Ginger Man Annual Traditions at our Annual Beer & Chocol...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Carroll Dragon Band Bistro

    02/04/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    The Carroll Band Bistro is just around the corner...This is the largest fundraiser of the year an...

  • Paint like Picasso

    02/04/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Relax with a glass of wine and learn to paint like Picasso. Local artist and painter, Paula Mitch...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/07/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/08/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

