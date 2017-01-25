Texas State Fair Offers Scholarships as Big as Tex

Jan 25, 2017 02:16PM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

From corn dogs to great music, rides and every fried delicacy in between, our state fair has proudly celebrated all things Texas for 130 years. Recently, that tradition grew to embrace Texas education.

In 1992, the fair created two scholarships to honor the educators and students who make our state great, and has since doled out over $8.7 million to more than 1,800 students. All money benefits the student’s college education, and with application season heating up, the deadline to apply for this year’s awards is just around the corner.

The State Fair of Texas Youth Scholarship Program features two distinct award opportunities: The Pete Schenkel Scholarship and the Youth Livestock Scholarship. The former, named for former fair Chairman Pete Schenkel, offers $6,000 (with the possibility for renewal) to all students from five Fair Park-area high schools: Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, James Madison, Lincoln, North Dallas and Woodrow Wilson High Schools.

The Youth Livestock Scholarship offers the same financial award to any Texas student who has participated in a livestock event at the state fair. All money from both awards goes towards the students’ education at an accredited college or university in Texas.

This year’s deadline is February 15. Award recipients must enroll in 12 credit hours every semester, and in order to qualify for a renewal, awardees must attain a 2.5 GPA in their first semester and a 3.0 GPA in every following semester.

For a complete list of guidelines and to apply, visit the scholarship website here, and don’t forget to plan a trip to see Big Tex in the fall – you and your students may have 6,000 reasons to thank him!