Dragon Trumpet Player Heads to State

Jan 26, 2017 07:50AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

The Carroll Dragon Band is proud to announce that senior Sam Ortiz will perform with the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio on February 11 as part of the 2017 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Clinic/Convention. Ortiz was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region and area levels. 

This is Ortiz’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. He will play the trumpet.

Those who heard the Carroll Dragon Marching Band’s 2017 show “CONTACT” likely remember Ortiz’s haunting solo in the beginning of the third movement. Ortiz is a senior and was recognized this year as a National Merit Scholar-Commended and a National Hispanic Scholar. 

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through several levels of auditions beginning in the fall of 2016 to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. Nearly 2,000 students are selected through a process that begins with over 68,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 15 ensembles (bands, orchestras and choirs).

TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6 percent of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

