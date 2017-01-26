The Goddard School Embraces Creativity with Weeklong Science Fair

Jan 26, 2017 02:25PM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Gallery: The Goddard School Science Fair 2017 [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

Watch out, Bill Nye: There are some new science guys and gals in town. Last week, The Goddard School in Southlake hosted a science fair that ran from Monday through Friday. Students participated in events and experiments ranging from robot races to melon drops and ice cream creation, and every facet of the fair was designed to pique the students’ interest in S.T.E.M. learning.

In addition to the location in Southlake, Goddard schools in Allen, Frisco, Keller and McKinney also hosted fairs. The event was open to the families of current students and the families of potential students, and senior director Kayla Hartweg was pleased with the attendance.

“This year we had a really great turnout with our in-house families and several outside families,” Hartweg said. “My favorite part was seeing the kids’ faces light up when they watched a car roll down a ramp or watched two colors mix, and the parents were super excited to see what their kids had been working on these past few weeks.”

The fair was also another opportunity for The Goddard School to strengthen students’ skills in what it calls “the 4 C’s”: Communication, Collaboration, Creativity and Critical Thinking.

“We encourage those skills with the fair and in our everyday teaching,” Hartweg said, “because we believe those are 21st century skills that will prepare them well for the future.”