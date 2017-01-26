Skip to main content

Scratch Kitchen Expands to Bring You More Eatz

Jan 26, 2017 03:56PM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: Eat+Drink, Today

Your next meeting, event, party or relaxing night at home just got a little tastier: Scratch Kitchen has acquired Boulevard Eatz and can now give you even more dining options.

The deal, which went into effect earlier this week, means that Scratch Kitchen will be expanding its services into the Grapevine and Colleyville areas. Meanwhile, the top brass at Scratch Kitchen will also take over the hiring process for all of Boulevard’s catering staff. Both parties are excited about the opportunities it brings for their establishments and for customers in the three cities.

Randy Johnson, President of Boulevard Eatz, believes that the changes will go off without a hitch. “We expect a seamless and transparent transition of our existing operations to the Scratch team,” he said in a press release, “and fully expect our long-term catering client relationship to continue to grow through this acquisition.”

Scratch Kitchen, a culinary destination with a rotating array of recipes, is located at the intersection of Davis and Southlake Boulevard. Offering a unique daily menu with home-style cooked meals and desserts available for take-out dining, Scratch also offers custom catering for schools, corporate lunches and events, private parties, weddings and celebrations. 

 The Southlake location will be the only venue at which take-out dining is available, but catering operations will be housed in the Colleyville location that was formerly Boulevard Eatz. Scratch Kitchen presidents Ted and Colby Bilsky are elated to expand their business and give customers further variety.

“This strategic alliance will give Scratch Kitchen a more visible presence in the Grapevine/Colleyville areas,” they said via press release,  “as well as give the existing clientele of Boulevard Eatz more choices to enhance their dining experiences.” 

For more on Scratch Kitchen, read our Local Flavor story here.

