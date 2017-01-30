Come Fly Away With the Carroll Dragon Band

Jan 30, 2017 01:53PM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

Pack your bags: Carroll Dragon Band and Percussion want to send you on the trip of a lifetime. Dragon Band has received two first-class tickets anywhere American Airlines flies and will be auctioning off the tickets to raise funds for new, much-needed instruments and uniforms. Currently, all instruments are more than 10 years old and past their prime.

Help Carroll ISD band students raise funds when you bid on the ultimate trip to almost anywhere in the world.

Click here to place your bids starting February 1.

The online auction runs through February 7. All funds raised will benefit the Carroll Dragon Band and Percussion. Where does the Dragon beat take you in 2017?



Have questions? Contact carrollpercussion@gmail.com.