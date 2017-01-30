Golf for Good at Metroport Meals On Wheels Golf Classic

Jan 30, 2017 10:04AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via Metroport Meals On Wheels Facebook page

The Metroport Meals On Wheels 26th Annual Golf Classic on April 3 is a hole in one. Not only will participants get to hit the links at the stunning Trophy Club Country Club, they’ll be helping support local seniors. Presented by Allen Samuels with actor Burton Gilliam as the honorary chairman, this year’s tournament is not to be missed.

“The MMOW golf tournament is an event that offers something for everyone. For golfers, it’s a day on a great private course for a worthy cause with camaraderie, contests, delicious food, auctions and entertainment,” said tournament co-chair Robert Finn via press release.

Both courses will be open at 9 a.m. for registration and a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The day will conclude with happy hour, dinner, awards and team prizes. Evening festivities will also include an exciting live auction and great live music. Proceeds from this event help fund the home-delivered meals and senior center programs provided by MMOW.

Get complete details and information on corporate and individual sponsorships at MetroportMOW.org.



