Business is Trending in Southlake to Kick off 2017

Jan 31, 2017 08:38AM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

There was plenty of business news flowing through Southlake and the Metroplex to kick off 2017, and our reader's certainly indulged. We heard about a former Carroll social studies teacher, who opened up a Pizzeria in Nocona last year. We were stunned to hear about the potential for a new Tesla gallery, here in the city. Plus, development is beginning to bring Marriott to Southlake at the Delta Southlake Center.

In addition, other favorites, of course, included some Dragon Pride, real estate news and tips on a great date night out in Southlake.

It surely was an interesting and exciting month as we watched the ball drop with hope in our eyes for a wonderful New Year! We thought it would be cool to take a look back at your Top 10 favorite stories. You shared your #DragonPride with us, so now we share your favorite stories in the month of January below (starting with No. 1)...

Former Carroll Teacher and Wife Open Nearby Restaurant - Jan 28 2017 0450PM

Former Carroll Teacher and Wife Open Nearby Restaurant

Tony Dirker, who served as a social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Carroll ISD, has opened up a pizzeria in Nocona with his wife. Read More » 

 

City Council Approves Plans for Delta Southlake Center - Jan 18 2017 0147PM

City Council Approves Plans for Delta Southlake Center

Development brings Marriott to Southlake Read More » 

 

This stunning exterior is only the beginning of Jason Wittens majestic home

A Cowboy's Spread

As one of the top tight ends in the NFL, Jason Witten has garnered numerous football accolades, the latest of which came in... Read More » 

 

Anovia Payments Taps Carroll Grad to Head Strategic Partner Channel - Jan 12 2017 0756AM

Anovia Payments Taps Carroll Grad to Head Strategic Partner Channel

Tommy Avers, a 2011 Carroll graduate, will oversee partner integration. Read More » 

 

Photo via Tesla in Texas Facebook page

Tesla Motors Gets Permit to Open Gallery in Southlake

The proposed gallery in Southlake Town Square would allow potential buyers to view and test-drive cars. Read More » 

 

Local NCL Chapter Continues Tradition of Glitz Glamor and Giving - Jan 24 2017 0950AM

Local NCL Chapter Continues Tradition of Glitz, Glamor and Giving

The National Charity League fashion show strengthens family and community bonds--all while benefiting great causes Read More » 

 

Cheer On Dragon Cheer at UIL State Spirit Competition - Jan 02 2017 0712AM

Cheer On Dragon Cheer at UIL State Spirit Competition

Cheerleaders aim for top spot in Fort Worth. Read More » 

 

533 Coyote Road Photo courtesy of Realtorcom

Southlake Homes For Sale: Mansion Features Two-story Library, Theatre Room With Optical Star Lighting in Ceilings and More

A roundup of homes on the market in and around Southlake. Read More » 

 

A cozy night by the fire is all you need for love this Valentines Day

11 Inventive Date Night Ideas

We're linking you up with some last minute inspiration! Read More » 

 

Dr Faltys Was the Winner of the Community Impact Award at Southlake Styles Eighth Annual Best Of Gala - Jan 23 2017 0327PM

Dr. Faltys Was the Winner of the Community Impact Award at Southlake Style’s Eighth Annual “Best Of” Gala

The city’s most significant contributor of 2016 Read More » 

 

Business january top 10 2017

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    01/31/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Live Well Lecture Series.

    01/31/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Want to learn a few healthy tips and mingle with like-minded people? Head to The Marq Southlake f...

  • Let the Dragon Band show you the world

    02/01/2017
    07:00AM

    Help the sound of the Dragon Band and have the vacation of a life time! The Dragon Band will b...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/01/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/01/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • Film – “Surviving Picasso”

    02/01/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Canvas, color, metal, ceramics. The century’s leading artist commanded them all. But what about t...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/03/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/03/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Art at Swirl Bakery

    02/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Please join us for food, drinks and photography. Art reception featuring, "Mom & Her Camera" by ...

  • Community Volunteer Fair

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), presenting sponsor Children’s H...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/04/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/04/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Annual Beer and Chocolate Tasting

    02/04/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Join us for the first installment of The Ginger Man Annual Traditions at our Annual Beer & Chocol...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Carroll Dragon Band Bistro

    02/04/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    The Carroll Band Bistro is just around the corner...This is the largest fundraiser of the year an...

  • Paint like Picasso

    02/04/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Relax with a glass of wine and learn to paint like Picasso. Local artist and painter, Paula Mitch...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

