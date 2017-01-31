Business is Trending in Southlake to Kick off 2017
Jan 31, 2017 08:38AM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today
In addition, other favorites, of course, included some Dragon Pride, real estate news and tips on a great date night out in Southlake.
It surely was an interesting and exciting month as we watched the ball drop with hope in our eyes for a wonderful New Year! We thought it would be cool to take a look back at your Top 10 favorite stories. You shared your #DragonPride with us, so now we share your favorite stories in the month of January below (starting with No. 1)...
Former Carroll Teacher and Wife Open Nearby Restaurant
Tony Dirker, who served as a social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Carroll ISD, has opened up a pizzeria in Nocona with his wife. Read More »
City Council Approves Plans for Delta Southlake Center
Development brings Marriott to Southlake Read More »
A Cowboy's Spread
As one of the top tight ends in the NFL, Jason Witten has garnered numerous football accolades, the latest of which came in... Read More »
Anovia Payments Taps Carroll Grad to Head Strategic Partner Channel
Tommy Avers, a 2011 Carroll graduate, will oversee partner integration. Read More »
Tesla Motors Gets Permit to Open Gallery in Southlake
The proposed gallery in Southlake Town Square would allow potential buyers to view and test-drive cars. Read More »
Local NCL Chapter Continues Tradition of Glitz, Glamor and Giving
The National Charity League fashion show strengthens family and community bonds--all while benefiting great causes Read More »
Cheer On Dragon Cheer at UIL State Spirit Competition
Cheerleaders aim for top spot in Fort Worth. Read More »
Southlake Homes For Sale: Mansion Features Two-story Library, Theatre Room With Optical Star Lighting in Ceilings and More
A roundup of homes on the market in and around Southlake. Read More »
11 Inventive Date Night Ideas
We're linking you up with some last minute inspiration! Read More »
Dr. Faltys Was the Winner of the Community Impact Award at Southlake Style’s Eighth Annual “Best Of” Gala
The city’s most significant contributor of 2016 Read More »