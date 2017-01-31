Don't Miss Inaugural Dragon Baseball Palooza

Jan 31, 2017 10:59AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

Baseball fans: Get ready to root for the Dragons and crown an inaugural champion at the first-ever Dragon Baseball Palooza. Themed “Dragons United,” the event, which is open to DYB players, unfolds at Bicentennial Park on February 18 from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Hosted by the Southlake Carroll baseball program, the Palooza will be the first official player event of the spring 2017 season.

Southlake Carroll head baseball coach Larry Vucan has offered clinics to DYB coaches for the past three years. He’s excited about bringing all Dragon baseball enthusiasts together. “Giving back to the youth league here in Southlake is just our way of paying it forward,” he said in a press release. “The better our youth players are, the better our program will be. Working together to achieve those goals just makes sense.”

The day will kick off with a photographer capturing the Dragons United in a panoramic group picture of all players from age four to high school seniors and alumni. Players will then be grouped by age for baseball clinics led by high school players and coaches who will provide instruction, encouragement, autographs and photo ops.

Carroll cheerleaders and crew will be on hand to entertain players and fans, and be sure to check out the sponsor booths with giveaways, a silent auction and event T-shirts for sale. The event will culminate with the alumni-varsity game at 2:30 p.m. on Field 10. This will be a nine-inning game where former Dragon players will take on the varsity team for the title of inaugural Palooza champion. Concessions will remain open throughout the day.

Visit DragonYouthBaseball.org for more information.