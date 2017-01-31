Skip to main content

Don't Miss Inaugural Dragon Baseball Palooza

Jan 31, 2017 10:59AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today, Dragon Pride

Baseball fans: Get ready to root for the Dragons and crown an inaugural champion at the first-ever Dragon Baseball Palooza. Themed “Dragons United,” the event, which is open to DYB players, unfolds at Bicentennial Park on February 18 from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Hosted by the Southlake Carroll baseball program, the Palooza will be the first official player event of the spring 2017 season.

Southlake Carroll head baseball coach Larry Vucan has offered clinics to DYB coaches for the past three years. He’s excited about bringing all Dragon baseball enthusiasts together. “Giving back to the youth league here in Southlake is just our way of paying it forward,” he said in a press release. “The better our youth players are, the better our program will be. Working together to achieve those goals just makes sense.” 

The day will kick off with a photographer capturing the Dragons United in a panoramic group picture of all players from age four to high school seniors and alumni. Players will then be grouped by age for baseball clinics led by high school players and coaches who will provide instruction, encouragement, autographs and photo ops.

Carroll cheerleaders and crew will be on hand to entertain players and fans, and be sure to check out the sponsor booths with giveaways, a silent auction and event T-shirts for sale. The event will culminate with the alumni-varsity game at 2:30 p.m. on Field 10.  This will be a nine-inning game where former Dragon players will take on the varsity team for the title of inaugural Palooza champion. Concessions will remain open throughout the day. 

Visit DragonYouthBaseball.org for more information.

 

Southlake Carroll baseball Dragon Youth baseball

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    01/31/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Live Well Lecture Series.

    01/31/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Want to learn a few healthy tips and mingle with like-minded people? Head to The Marq Southlake f...

  • Let the Dragon Band show you the world

    02/01/2017
    07:00AM

    Help the sound of the Dragon Band and have the vacation of a life time! The Dragon Band will b...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/01/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/01/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • Film – “Surviving Picasso”

    02/01/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Canvas, color, metal, ceramics. The century’s leading artist commanded them all. But what about t...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/03/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/03/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Art at Swirl Bakery

    02/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Please join us for food, drinks and photography. Art reception featuring, "Mom & Her Camera" by ...

  • Community Volunteer Fair

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), presenting sponsor Children’s H...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/04/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/04/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Annual Beer and Chocolate Tasting

    02/04/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Join us for the first installment of The Ginger Man Annual Traditions at our Annual Beer & Chocol...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Carroll Dragon Band Bistro

    02/04/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    The Carroll Band Bistro is just around the corner...This is the largest fundraiser of the year an...

  • Paint like Picasso

    02/04/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Relax with a glass of wine and learn to paint like Picasso. Local artist and painter, Paula Mitch...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Southlake Style