Southlake Homes For Sale: White Chapel Boulevard Mansion Features Stocked Pond, Guest House and Large Pasture

Jan 31, 2017

700 S. White Chapel Blvd. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

1. 700 S. White Chapel Blvd. ($2,500,000)

1510 Pecos Drive. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Highly sought after White Chapel Blvd. Property in Southlake. Secluded, yet still near downtown Southlake. Over 6 Acres with gated entrance, stocked pond, large pasture, pool, two living quarters and gazebo. 6 bedrooms and 5.1 bathrooms. Large master on first floor, 6 living areas, 3 dining areas. 5 car garage. 2 Balconies over looking the property. Guest house has office, kitchen and 1 bedroom.

2. 1510 Pecos Drive ($750,000) - Exquisite Luxury estate nestled in the heart of Southlake. Fully updated, this home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,478 square feet, and an office. Master is downstairs along with one other guest suite, separated by two living spaces with hardwood floors throughout the entire floor. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in wine fridge, and is open to the living room. Downstairs bathrooms also have granite countertops and are fully updated. Upstairs has three bedrooms and a game room. Backyard has a covered patio and a pool with spa. SouthRidge Lakes subdivision, conveniently located near award winning Carroll Senior High School in the prestigious Southlake Carroll ISD.

2565 Union Church Road. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

3. 2565 Union Church Road ($1,274,000) - Transitional modern one-story on 1.1 acres. No HOA, Circle Drive, Fenced Private 1.1 ac lot...Faces No. & So...Total Open Great Room-Kit-Dining-Walls of Glass, Soaring Ceiling with Upper window ridge. Sep. Gameroom. Huge outdoor living patio. Split Master Luxury Master suite with own WDryer area. Split Bdrm-Bath for Guests or office. Split wing of 3 Bedrooms each with own private bath (upstairs:1 bdrm-1bath and room of working systems). Butlers area. Oversized Utility Room. Stunning house - Newest Design ...SCHOOLS:Keller ISD or Carroll ISD has open enrollment with this Southlake City address.

928 Winding Ridge Trail. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

4. 928 Winding Ridge Trail ($949,000) - Beautiful curb appeal on corner lot overlooking subdivision height views. 4 BED. 4.5 BATH 3 Car Garage. 4441 Sq.ft. Enter the elongated foyer into a very spacious and large layout. Dining room includes walk-out doors to covered porch area. First floor Media Room and Guest Bedroom. Transitional blends in finish, open concept living, large Kitchen and Living, Butlers pantry open to Family. Private Master Suite with sitting area, split master closet. Upstairs features two Bedrooms, Baths, and Game Room. Outdoor Covered Living with Fireplace. Private backyard. This home is truly gorgeous and has it all. Must See!! See On-site sales for Information.

475 E. Bob Jones Road. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

5. 475 E. Bob Jones Road ($1,295,000) - Welcome to this elegant 3 level home located on a private gated 1.29 acre lot with salt water pool & sport court.Double iron doors to an expansive foyer that looks onto the living and dining rooms.Eat in kitchen provides a walk-in pantry,an island for seating and breakfast room that seats eight. The second and third stories have walk out covered terraces to enjoy the beautiful trees and property views.The 4 car garage has one heated-cooled stall and extra storage room. This park like setting is adjacent to the Grapevine Lake Corp property and minutes to Southlake Town Square, DFW Airport, Grapevine Lake, equestrian trails and Bob Jones Nature Ctr. No HOA, NWISD and open enrollment in Carroll ISD!