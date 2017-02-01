Enjoy the Buzz

Feb 01, 2017 08:26AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, In Print, Today

Some days, it comes down to two choices: strong cup of coffee or stiff drink. With the Espresso Martini from Bonefish Grill, you don’t even have to decide. This sumptuous cocktail blends espresso and sweet liqueur for a pick-me-up that’s creamy, potent and indulgent. Want to perk up your evening? Grab your shaker and follow the recipe below at home.

ESPRESSO MARTINI | BONEFISH GRILL

INGREDIENTS: VOLUME:

Vanilla vodka 1.5 oz

Kahlua .25 oz

Dark crème de cacao .25 oz

Fresh-brewed espresso 1 shot

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine ingredients into a pint glass filled with ice. Shake until ice cold and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with three espresso beans.

NICE TOUCH:

Drizzle chocolate sauce on the inside of your martini glass or rim your glass with a mix of brown sugar and chocolate shavings.

BONEFISH GRILL

1201 E Southlake Blvd 817.421.3263 BonefishGrill.com