Enjoy the Buzz

Feb 01, 2017 08:26AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, In Print, Today

Some days, it comes down to two choices: strong cup of coffee or stiff drink. With the Espresso Martini from Bonefish Grill, you don’t even have to decide. This sumptuous cocktail blends espresso and sweet liqueur for a pick-me-up that’s creamy, potent and indulgent. Want to perk up your evening? Grab your shaker and follow the recipe below at home. 

ESPRESSO MARTINI | BONEFISH GRILL 

INGREDIENTS: VOLUME: 

Vanilla vodka 1.5 oz 

Kahlua .25 oz 

Dark crème de cacao .25 oz 

Fresh-brewed espresso 1 shot

INSTRUCTIONS: 

Combine ingredients into a pint glass filled with ice. Shake until ice cold and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with three espresso beans. 

NICE TOUCH: 

Drizzle chocolate sauce on the inside of your martini glass or rim your glass with a mix of brown sugar and chocolate shavings. 

BONEFISH GRILL 

1201 E Southlake Blvd 817.421.3263 BonefishGrill.com 

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/03/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/03/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Art at Swirl Bakery

    02/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Please join us for food, drinks and photography. Art reception featuring, "Mom & Her Camera" by ...

  • Late Night at the Library: Pub Trivia

    02/03/2017
    06:30PM

    Join us for Pub Trivia at the Library! Show off your trivia knowledge and answer questions in cat...

  • Community Volunteer Fair

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), presenting sponsor Children’s H...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/04/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/04/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Annual Beer and Chocolate Tasting

    02/04/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Join us for the first installment of The Ginger Man Annual Traditions at our Annual Beer & Chocol...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Carroll Dragon Band Bistro

    02/04/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    The Carroll Band Bistro is just around the corner...This is the largest fundraiser of the year an...

  • Paint like Picasso

    02/04/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Relax with a glass of wine and learn to paint like Picasso. Local artist and painter, Paula Mitch...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Hedwig and the Angry Itch

    02/07/2017
    12:00AM

    Looking for a genre-bending rock musical that almost defies definition? Then “Hedwig and the Angr...

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/07/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/08/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/08/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

