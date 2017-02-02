Skip to main content

Shelter Pet of the Month

Feb 02, 2017 10:18AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: City+School, In Print, Today

FEMALE GERMAN SHEPHERD 2 YEARS OLD 

BACKGROUND INFO: Amelia came to Operation Kindness suffering a broken leg. She also had puppies on the way! Amelia received VIP treatment in a special birthing suite that gave her plenty of quiet and around-the-clock care. 

PERSONALITY AT A GLIMPSE: Amelia is quiet but strong. Since December, she’s been healing with a foster family and is now ready for a forever home. 

FAVORITE ACTIVITY: While she recovers in foster care, Amelia is all about nurturing her nine pups. This sweet mom has plenty of love to give! 

LOCAL ANIMAL ADOPTION CENTERS | A FEW NEARBY PLACES TO MEET a furry friend 

HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS | 363 Keller Parkway, Keller 

HSNT KELLER REGIONAL ADOPTION CENTER | 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller 

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS ANIMAL ADOPTION & RESCUE CENTER | 7301 Iron Horse Boulevard, North Richland Hills 

GRAPEVINE ANIMAL SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER | 500 Shady Brook Drive, Grapevine 

—Contact OPERATION KINDNESS at 972.418.PAWS or OPERATIONKINDNESS.ORG 

